Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana spotted in his luxury Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV





In July of this year Ayushmann Khurrana bought himself a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600. Now the Bollywood actor has been spotted in the same luxury SUV. The video is uploaded to Youtube by Cars For You. Ayushmann can be seen at the airport exiting the Maybach GLS600. Mercedes-Benz imported 50 units of the Maybach GLS600 to India as fully built units or CBUs. All were sold immediately. This is surprising given that the ex-showroom price of the luxury SUV is Rs 2.43 Crores. It is important to note that this price is without any customization or options. As a luxury manufacturer, Mercedes-Maybach offers a plethora of customizations and options to its customers. Also read: 5 next Maruti cars: Baleno Facelift at the all-new Vitara Brezza The GLS600 isn’t the only luxury car Ayushmann Khurrana owns. His garage includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, an Audi A6 sedan and a BMW 5-series. In addition, he is also the brand ambassador for the Toyota Urban Cruiser which is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza compact SUV. Expensive options Being such an expensive SUV, the options offered by Mercedes are also very expensive. Most options cost as much as a new vehicle. For example, there is a free driving assistance option priced at Rs. 13.84 lakhs. If you want an interior with a piano black finish, you will have to pay Rs. 12 lakhs. The heated indoor package costs Rs. 25.90 lakhs. You can also get a rear refrigerator which can store champagnes and flutes. It is priced at Rs. 4 lakhs. The theft protection with indoor surveillance is priced at Rs. 10.70 lakhs. There are several other options that a person can choose from. Powerful motor Mercedes-Benz equipped the GLS600 with a twin-turbocharged 4-liter V8 petrol engine derived from AMG engines. The engine is capable of producing 557 PS of maximum power and 730 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Power is transferred to all four wheels for better traction. In addition, there is also a 48-volt mild hybrid system which produces an additional instantaneous torque of 22 PS and 250 Nm. The mild hybrid system provides a boost in circumstances such as strong acceleration and when overtaking. another vehicle. It can hit a ton in just 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km / h. Dimensions The GLS600 needs all that power and torque because it weighs 3.2 tonnes. It has a length of 5.2 meters, a width of 2.1 meters and a height of 1.8 meters. The wheelbase measures over 3.1 meters. So, needless to say the GLS600 is a huge SUV. Characteristics Being the flagship SUV of Mercedes-Benz, the GLS600 comes with all the features that a person can imagine. There’s Nappa leather upholstery, open-pore wood inserts, dual 10.25-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and massaging seats, ambient lighting and much more. As standard you get 22 inch alloy rims, but you can upgrade to 23 inch rims. In the rear there are two airplane-style captain’s seats. So you can tilt them. There is also a pillow for the headrests for the rear occupants. Also Read: 10 DC Design Cars and How They Look In The REAL World: From Maruti Swift To Mahindra XUV500

