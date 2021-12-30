



5 Hollywood lovebirds who announced their engagement in 2021 The year 2021 has been a year of Hollywood bigwigs engagements! While some have posed the big question with an elaborate framework, others have promised to keep them away from the media glare forever. From Britney Spears to Kourtney Kardashian to Taylor Lautner, check out the list of celebrities waiting for their big weddings. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian said yes to Travis Barker in an intimate proposal around the Kardashian clan. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the Oct. 18 photo around red roses. The couple announced their engagement after 10 months of dating. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

Actress Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers got engaged in early 2021. The news was accidentally broke by Aaron who spoke about his “fiancée” in a live interview. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer got engaged in November 2021. “We’re getting married, we’re totally going to do it,” Stewart revealed to the Howard Stern Show. “I wanted to be proposed, so I think I made it very clear what I wanted and she nailed it. We get married, it happens.” The couple had been dating for two years. Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner announced her engagement to longtime beau Taylor Dome in November 2021, three years after the couple went public in 2018. “11.11.2021. And just like that, all my wishes came true,” Lautner wrote in his announcement post. “Can’t wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally. You calm me down when I’m anxious. You make me laugh too much. You make every day spent with you so special. And most of all, you make me better no one. I can’t thank you enough for what you have brought to my life. I love you forever. “ Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears passed the end of her trusteeship with a special announcement. The 40-year-old put a ring on handsome Sam Asghari after years of dating. Britney and Sam met in 2016 on the set of her video for Slumber Party.

