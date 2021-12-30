Our Friday Best: Thomas Rhett & NHL Winter Classic, Bollywood New Year, Charlie Parr, Cactus Blossoms and more





Thomas rhett It’s been a long time since the Twin Cities hosted a big name on New Year’s Eve. Saturdays NHL Winter Classic with the Minnesota Wild playing the Blues at Target Field, including a free fan festival before the match helped lure Rhett to the Twin Cities. The country star will be performing at the game, but the day before he will give a full show at the Wild’s usual home, the Xcel Energy Center. Son of ’90s Nashville star Rhett Atkins, Rhett has recorded over 15 No. 1 country hits, including “Die a Happy Man”, “Marry Me” and the latest, “Country Song”. Cole Swindell and Conner Smith start the NYE party. (8:30 p.m., Friday Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $ 55 to $ 275, ticketmaster.com) JON BRAME Turf Club Residences Twin Cities music fans look forward to January, thanks to St. Paul’s warmest music hall and its annual series of month-long residency shows. Every Sunday of this month will present acoustic / folk blues magician Charlie Parr, which hit the road again this fall with another masterful album, “Last of the Better Days Ahead”. He’s also scheduled Portal III for week 1 (7:30 p.m., $ 15- $ 17, first-avenue.com). On Monday, the Turf welcomes again harmonizers siblings cactus flowers and their group as twang, which is preparing a third album on February 11 and has Brianna Koka opening her first set (7:30 p.m., $ 20- $ 25). On the more side, Andrew Broder of Fog and Cloak Ox fame invites its wide array of boundary-pushing music friends every Wednesday, starting with Velvet Negroni, Dave King, and Greta Ruth (8 p.m., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $ 12 – $ 15). CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER Bollywood NYE Dance Rotate your hips, shimmy and rock those Bollywood moves on New Years Eve at Dancing Ganesha. The Indian Restaurant in downtown Minneapolis will open the dance floor while Tantric Beatz’s DJs Sharabi and Areeb perform upbeat Bollywood-style music with a mix of Western influences. Dancers can also get a taste of bhangra, centuries-old energetic folk dance and music from North India, and other South Asian rhythms to dance in 2021 (10 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri, 1100 Harmon Place, Mpls., $ 20- $ 30, 612-501-6931, vitalculture.com/events/detail/bollywood-nye-dance-Event-Tickets) SHEILA REGAN Slip into the new year Grab the clan and bring in the New Year with outdoor fun. Three Rivers Park District hosts an afternoon of sledding fun. Dress warmly for the pleasure of rolling down snow-capped hills. Warm up by the fire and make sticky and sweet s’mores. (Fri noon to 4 p.m., Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington, 763-559-6700, threeriversparkdistrict.org) MELISSA WALKER Last call for the Highpoint show The Minneapolis Institute of Art’s stellar exhibition “The Contemporary Print: 20 Years at Highpoint Editions,” which features 175 prints in a variety of styles and techniques, ends January 9. The exhibit is a celebration of Minneapolis’ achievements in printmaking, and signifies a monumental acquisition for Mia that includes works by 40 artists such as Julie Mehretu, Julie Buffalohead, and Dyani White Hawk. The Highpoint Center for Printmaking is a unique community organization that has made printmaking more accessible in the Upper Midwest. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue-Wed & Fri-Sun 10-9 Thu, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., $ 16-20 $, free for ages 17 and under, artsmia.org, masks recommended.) ALICIA ELER Tim sparks The widely traveled Minnesota guitar star is a one-man festival of nations. He can play in many ethnic styles, from Brazilian to Greek to Russian and Klezmer. Promising a repertoire of jazz, roots, Beatles and Jewish music, Sparks will be accompanied by a premier rhythm section from drummer Jay Epstein and bassist Gary Raynor, who performed on the debut record of Rio Nido, the vintage jazz trio which made Sparks locally famous. (7:30 p.m. Mon, The Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $ 10 to $ 15, dakotacooks.com) JON BRAME ‘Don’t look now’ Nicolas Roeg’s spooky and timeless 1973 classic features Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie as parents, mourning the loss of their daughter, who escape on vacation to the scariest place possible: Venice. Soon they are haunted by visions of their child, old women, and a specter hurting them. (Hours vary, Sunday through Tuesday, Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Mpls., $ 8, trylon.org) CHRIS HEWITT Kiss the tiger’s “stone baby” Following her band’s year of release in 2021 thanks to their visceral album “Vicious Kid”, KTT singer Meghan Kreidler begins 2022 by merging her work as a professional theater actress with her rock hijinks. The “Stone Baby” produced by the Trademark Theater is said to be an “origin story” that would mix oral and storytelling performances with the band’s live performance, with different musical openers every Wednesday in January, starting with Diane of D Mills & the Thrills. (7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Icehouse, $ 20- $ 40, icehouseempls.com) RC

