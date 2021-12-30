More Hollywood events canceled amid COVID-19 winter outbreak







LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM The US entertainment industry’s hope of a strong rebound has been dashed by the surge in infections exacerbated by the Omicron variant, as a series of high-profile Hollywood events have been canceled or postponed. Organizers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival announced on Wednesday after careful consideration that the event would not take place in 2022 due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The annual film festival held in Palm Springs, California, claimed to be the first stop on the road to the Oscars, was originally scheduled for January 7. Xinhua reports. This is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers and staff, the film company noted in a statement. Like you, we love cinema and believe it has the power to change minds and lives, to bring us closer together. We’re deeply saddened that we can’t physically do this in Palm Springs, but we know we’ll have another chance, they said, adding that the festival will revert to an in-person event in January 2023. The producers of the hit music show Hamilton announced Tuesday that its performances in Hollywood, Los Angeles County, have been canceled until January 23. The show went viral for successfully mixing history with hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and more. Following rigorous health and safety testing protocols, the Los Angeles production of Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theater has discovered breakthrough cases of COVID-19, Broadway in Hollywood, who runs the show, said in a statement. With cases of COVID-19 still increasing in Los Angeles every day, the Omicron variant has yet to peak, and we expect many refunds and suppressed sales in the coming weeks, the producer of Jeffrey Seller show in the statement, adding that performances are scheduled to resume on January 26. The annual Critics Choice Awards, scheduled for Jan. 9, have been postponed after careful consideration and candid conversations with TV broadcasters, the award association, the largest film critics organization in the United States, announced last week. United States and Canada with nearly 500 members. We have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, the organization said in a statement. We are in constant communication with LA County Health officials, and are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual In-Person, Safety and Security Gala. health of all remaining our top priority, noted the organization. . The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced last week its decision to postpone its annual Governors Awards, initially scheduled for January 15, noting that given the uncertainties surrounding the variants and the impact this could have on our community, we believe is the best and safest decision for our award winners and our guests. Some other entertainment events for January in the metro Los Angeles area, such as the red carpet premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, the red carpet premiere of Disney Plus’s The Book of Boba Fett, and the party W Magazine’s Best Performances were also canceled. , reported Variety, one of Hollywood’s leading trade publications. Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States, reported more than 16,000 new cases on Wednesday, one of its highest daily counts. California on Tuesday became the first state in the country to cross the grim milestone of 5 million COVID-19 infections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inform.kz/en/more-hollywood-events-canceled-amid-winter-covid-19-surge_a3880144 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos