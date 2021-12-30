The dramas of 2021 offered little escape | Culture & Leisure





While 2021 scoffed at some relief from the fear of previous years, it broke its promises. And the TV series certainly did not offer a distraction. Some of the most notable dramas have offered the sobering lesson that family and home were not comforts but dark destinies. While closer to satire, HBO’s Succession and The White Lotus shared the theme that all the wealth and power in the world couldn’t free you from toxic relationship behavior. Away from those tax brackets and zip codes, HBOs Mare of Easttown, arguably the best new drama of the year, starred a policewoman (Kate Winslet) haunted by her high school past, her failed marriage, and the The tragic loss of her son while running down leads to a murder case that would eventually wrap around (spoiler alert) some of her closest acquaintances. Even Mares flirting with an out-of-town novelist (Guy Pearce) turns out to be little more than a red herring. There is simply no escape in Easttown. Stories of claustrophobia, cut-throat competition, and even suspicion of cannibalism abounded in 2021. Netflix’s South Korean reality parable Squid Game showed what the contestants would do to win. In Showtimes Yellowjackets, fierce competitors on the soccer field found themselves in a tough spot straight out of Lord of the Flies. Clicks, lies, and really bad decisions made a teenage tabloid freak in the underrated miniseries Freeform Cruel Summer. While disappointing, the American Crime Story (FX) episode Impeachment was at its best when it created a sense of creeping dread and suffocation in its characters. Exiled from the White House, Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) worked in a Pentagon that looked like some kind of East German cell block. While Beanie Feldsteins Monica Lewinsky never reached the level of a femme fatale who could trap a president (Clive Owen), she was brilliant as the haunted prey of a zealous special prosecutor and voracious media. What better symbol of house arrest in the COVID era than a nervous woman watching TV alone in her sweatpants? How doomed were we in 2021? NBCs La Brea, the most rustic fantasy of the year, takes place in an abyss. Some series didn’t just allude to pandemic paranoia; they portrayed the aftermath of deadly contagions. Anna (AMC +), Y: The Last Man (FX), Station Eleven (HBO Max) and Sweet Tooth (Netflix) kept us entertained with epidemic apocalypse dramas during the second of our plague years. Will 2022 offer any relief? Or do you catch up like a hand rising from the grave? Sundance Now features the second season of Shadow Lines, an eight-episode Finnish Cold War thriller. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS The voices of Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel host the 2013 musical Frozen (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Ryan Seacrest hosts iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14). A woman turns 30 on Christmas Eve in the 2021 romance A Very Merry Bridesmaid (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). WORSHIP CHOICE Steve McQueen and Ali MacGraw rob banks in director Sam Peckinpahs’ 1972 adaptation of Jim Thompson’s pulp thriller The Getaway (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). SERIES NOTES Sheldon is corrected on Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) … On two episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, r, TV-14): a creep attacks mothers (7 p.m. ); exoneration (8 p.m.) … High ambitions on Bobs Burgers (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … Panic attacks in the United States of Al (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG). .. Between the buttons on Le Grand Nord (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) … A hospitable den on Ghosts (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … On two episodes of Call Me Kat ( Fox, r, TV-14): the forbidden dance (8 p.m.); a funeral of felines (8:30 p.m.) … A tipsy evening on B Positive (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) … Conflicts of interest on Bull (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-) 14) .. Fluturas’ secrets emerge on Law & Order: Organized Crime (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) … On two episodes of Home Economics (ABC, r, TV-PG): Turkey (9 p.m.)); Christmas (9:30 p.m.). LATE AT NIGHT Andrew Garfield and Jose Andres are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m.). , NBC, r) … Rob McElhenney, Ariana DeBose and Sting appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) … Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kyle Mooney visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) … Adrien Brody, Zazie Beetz and Little Simz appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden ( 11:37 p.m., CBS, r).

