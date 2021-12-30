Dharmendra Shares Adorable Item for Her Farm Cook Daughter, Calls Her “My Darling Doll” | Bollywood

Dharmendra sent a lovely thank you to his cook’s daughter on Twitter. The photo shows a young girl standing in the middle of the greenery which forms the decoration of an outdoor seating area on the farm. She is seen wearing a hot pink and white ensemble and posing for the camera.

Posting the photo, Dharmendra wrote: “Aadti, my darling doll, daughter of my cook on my farm.” Fans flooded the message with love for Dharmendra. A Twitter user also shared an old video from last year.

The video showed Aadti and Dharmendra working in the fields. The video was captioned: “Namaste sir, aap ka Aaditi ka video jo Lockdown ke waqt ka hai. Aap ne apne farm me Chhath puja ka intezam kiya tha Lockdown me apne Bihari mazdoor bhaiyon ke liye. Aap ne Lockdown me bharpur khayal rakha apne ke membaron ke tarah (This is a video of Aadti and you from the lockdown. You had organized Chhath puja at your farm during the lockdown so the workers in Bihar could celebrate their birthday). “

aap ka Aaditi ka video jo Lockdown ke waqt ka hai.aap ne apne farm me Chhath puja ka intezam kiya tha Lockdown me apne Bihari mazdoor bhaiyon ke liye.aap ne Lockdown me bharpur khayal rakha apne ghar ke membaron ke tarah. pic.twitter.com/Y1tNELKWQJ – Nadim Ahmed (@ nadimahmed684) December 29, 2021

Dharmendra shared a photo with the late actor Tun Tun on Wednesday. “Tun Tun ji was my dearest heroine. I miss such loving people … but life goes on and on,” he tweeted next to the picture. The photo was from the movie Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya.

Last week, Dharmendra returned to his farm after a long time and shared a video on social media. Prior to that he had been shooting for his next film in Delhi for some time. In the video, the actor spoke of dealing with the cold in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh before arriving home.

Dharmendra will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by Karan Johar. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and seasoned actors Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.