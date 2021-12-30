“I don’t feel quite real yet”: Young Waltham actor stars in “A Journal for Jordan” – Boston News, Weather, Sports





WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – A young actor from Waltham gets his big chance with a starring role in the new movie A Journal for Jordan. Jalon Christian, 14, stars as Jordan, the son of Michael B Jordans character Army Sgt. Charles Monroe King. It still doesn’t feel quite real yet, Jalon said. The film directed by Denzel Washington is based on the true story of King who wrote newspaper articles providing love and advice to his son before he was killed in action in Baghdad. Jalon says that the fact that the film was based on a true story made the role very special to him. I just felt like I had to represent Jordan because I didn’t want to go there and not be Jordan because even though he’s not a real person you should still represent them to the best of your ability, but that is a real person and they are going to see this and I wanted to make sure he feels heard, represented and seen, he said. Jalon started modeling at the age of six and moved to Los Angeles with his mother three years ago. He then worked on his craft before landing the chance to work on A Journal for Jordan. Jalon said it was amazing working with stars like Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington. Working with Mr. Washington was so much fun, he said. There were times with him where it felt like he was serious and you didn’t want to mess around. There are other times when it was a little silly and awkward and it’s just a huge Care Bears. I love it. A Journal for Jordan is now in theaters. Jalon is also starring in the film Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, which is slated for release in July. (Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) Sign up for our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

