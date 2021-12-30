A look back at five important performances of female actresses





Heroines are an integral part of any film, especially in Bollywood. But sometimes a lot of people give them less credit. Sometimes it depends on the screen space and sometimes the importance of the role. However, we have seen the equation change over the past few years and modern cinema has even continued to make many female-directed films. The year 2021 has also seen some fantastic performances from the ladies and this is our attempt to bring together five to mark the end of the year. Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar – Parineeti has had a year of transitions. She had three outings in 2021 all three different from each other. The girl on the train and Saina gave her the well-deserved break from traditional roles, but Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar brought out the best of her. From playing a sophisticated high class businesswoman to the struggling woman who gets to know the small villages and the people there. Parineeti has shown that she can play two different types of roles in the same character. Vidya Balan in Sherni – Sherni was an unconventional movie or at least I can say it had that perspective. The team were looking for something that had never been done before, this too with the Animals benchmark. However, one thing about the film that didn’t fail to impress is Vidya Balan’s tremendous performance. She carried the whole movie on her shoulders and she looked like both the main hero and the heroine. Finally, a role of shell breaker for Kriti Sanon. The glamorous Bollywood diva eventually entered an acting-focused role as well as a female-focused film to show off the maximum amount of talent. Anyone who questioned her acting skills after seeing those typical heroine roles in commercial boilers, got her answers. Mimi has proven it once and for all, yes. Kriti Sanon can take action. Yes, she can also be that award-winning actress, besides being a magnificent heroine in mainstream drama. Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivii – The four-time National Award-winning actress played her soul in this biopic of popular personality Jayalalithaa – Thalaïvie. Kangana Ranaut has described different stages of Jayalalithaa’s career with ease and has also undergone a transformation. Her fans are waiting for another National Award for her and we don’t wonder why. Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – After playing a small role as a glamorous dancer in YRFBlockbuster War (2019), Vaani Kapoor shocked everyone in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Everyone thought she was playing the super glamorous girl again, but the way she portrayed a transgender in the movie is extremely commendable. Maanvi fromChandigarh Kare Aashiquiwill forever remain the major stage of his career for sure.

