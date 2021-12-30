Actor Rob Schneider praises police as “good, hard-working Americans”, calls anti-cop sentiment “unwarranted”





American actor, comedian and screenwriter Rob Schneider joined “Fox & Friends” Thursday to share his appreciation for the police after an officer came to the rescue last week when his car broke down in Arizona. “They’re just really good, hard-working Americans – their job is to protect the citizens who don’t listen to their wives, like me, and who get stuck on the side of the road,” Schneider said. “I am grateful to the Scottsdale PD.” Asked by “Fox & Friends” corporate reporter Lawrence Jones about his thoughts on the anti-police rhetoric sweeping the country, Schneider said he believed much of the vitriol was “unwarranted.” ROB SCHNEIDER CONGRATULATES ARIZONA POLICE OFFICERS AFTER HIS CAR BROKEN DOWN: “A HUGE THANK YOU” “Things fall apart very quickly without the police and without this protection. You will need it. You are going to want it. And I think they are slandered and not justified,” Schneider said. The famous Hollywood actor added that all it takes is a wave of thanks and asking the police what programs they have you can help with in an effort to show community support. “These are the people who are going to run into a building as opposed to the people who are trying to run away,” Schneider added. “These are the people to whom we owe our appreciation.” According to Fox 10, Agent Paul Lee answered a call for a “broken down vehicle” in North Scottsdale on December 22 and was surprised to find the comedian, known to have appeared in several Adam Sandler films, standing in front of his Tesla. Officer Lee said in an interview on Tuesday that speaking with Schneider was a “beautiful interaction” at a time with “a lot of negativity.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Later that day, Schneider took to Twitter to show his support. Rob Schneider will be visiting cities across the United States throughout the New Year as part of his “I Have Issues” stand-up tour.

