After years of crappy Hollywood adaptations, video games have finally found their place on Netflix

Castlevania started out as a pastiche of universal monster movies, sending out an orange guy with a whip to fight a mummy, Frankenstein’s monster, and big bad Dracula. Castlevania, the series, has spent its fourth season exploring the relationships of a quartet of immortal vampire queens, reflecting on how we deal with grief and looks absolutely amazing in motion. I don’t think that’s a result that anyone expected, but seven years after the last (maligned) Castlevania game, the Netflix series has become the new benchmark for video game adaptations.

I can imagine an alternate universe where we never had Netflix’s Castlevania because Konami was always marked by a disastrous Hollywood adaptation from the 90s. Dolph Lundgren was a Simon Belmont in the yoke, John Travolta was the most played Dracula in the world. history of cinema, and the movie was bombed so hard that its only lasting cultural legacy was a viral reaction gif of Dolph hitting a ridiculously fake head of Medusa until his eyes went out.

But in this reality, we have a cartoon that mixes philosophy and long, thoughtful dialogue with toilet humor and extreme violence, and we never have to live with Travolta doing the “What a man” speech. . After decades of Hollywood releasing bland, garish, or outright video game movies, the last few years of video game adaptations have been rightfully amazing, as television has finally given them time to breathe.

The curse has been broken, and most of all we owe Netflix for it.

Hollywood movies were never the right solution for games. There are probably a hundred reasons for this, but if you look back at most of the adaptations made in the ’90s and 2000s, you can see the Big Problems screaming in all caps. The writers rarely captured what really made the games appealing; the big movie stars of the time played roles for which they were inappropriate; the stories were either too close to the games (cheese scare) or barely sounded like adaptations (who are they for?). Add to that what were typically small budgets and B-tier directors and it’s no wonder almost all of them were relegated to the Bad Movie Night pile.

The ’90s video game movies were a particular flavor of bad that I still savor – I’m going to skip to Street Fighter or Double Dragon every five years or so just for a laugh – but the streak of bad game movies has continued until in the 2010s. I got drunk on giant Russian beers while watching Warcraft and was still shaken by the gravity of the situation. At the best of times, we have something like Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, an uncomfortably whitewashed but somewhat competent adventure film. Most were much worse, or just boring retreads of games we’d played before, like Assassin’s Creed.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If the idea occurred to film producers that an adaptation could somehow enrich the source material by constructing the stories of familiar characters or beautifying the game worlds in more detail, it never showed itself to the film. ‘screen. That eventually changed over the past couple of years with Castlevania, The Witcher and most importantly Arcane the League of Legends spin-off which was a huge hit.

Arcane is what a show looks like when it has plenty of time to cook. I’ve never seen 3D animation like this: Arcane might not outperform Pixar in raw detail, but it’s a class of its own in terms of styling, blending into 2D animation for effects. specials and turning to a totally different animation for striking unique scenes.

Equally important, the characters of Arcane get here all the depth they could never have been able to in the MOBA, fleshing out alliances and rivalries with tragic stories and political rhetoric and relationships that have ample time to linger. screen to feel real. The most common opinion I’ve seen of Arcane is that it’s a great show whether or not you’ve played League of Legends, which is a rare honor for a game adaptation. Even better for fans: they spend hours immersed in a world they’ve never seen except in concept art and short cutscenes. Arcane’s popularity has already spilled over to LoL.

Castlevania also uses the game’s heroes and timeline as a springboard for a richer, character-driven story. And he’s not afraid to completely reshape some characters so that he can do more with them. Isaac, the richest character on the show, goes through a knot of hatred and self-loathing season by season, making some of his best conversations. In the PS2 game Curse of Darkness, meanwhile, it is your quintessential cackling villain dressed for a bondage party. I haven’t seen all the crap Hollywood video game movies since the ’90s, but I can’t think of a single that improves a character for the better.

Wait, I’ll take this off. There is exactly one.

Time is really the key here: instead of trying to cram an entire game world into a two-hour movie, both Arcane and Castlevania use their series of episodes to dig deeper. The Witcher has a bit more in common with Hollywood adaptations – much of the appeal is “a famous movie star appears live, and ooh, that’s expensive” – ​​but he also enjoys the time and time. star which is really dedicated to the Material source.

Not all Netflix adaptations have reached these heights. Dota: Dragon’s Blood is a competent but generic fantasy, while Capcom has been producing crappy Resident Evil CGI movies for years and just happens to be pasting the latest streaming news. The new Carmen Sandiego series seems like a winner, but I’ll never admit it’s good without my boss. Bad adaptations are certainly not extinguished, but it’s always exciting to experience a time when it’s not the only way for them to find each other. Bad isn’t even the default anymore.

The flexibility of streaming means that a game adaptation can take the shape it needs, rather than being crushed into the same generic mold. In this new era, it’s fitting that The Witcher series will be the big, expensive fantasy show, Netflix’s stab at Game of Thrones, while the animated spin-off Nightmare of the Wolf can fully take on its slaughter role with Sexy Vesemir. There is no pressure for him to explain the whole world of Witcher to a mainstream audience.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Streaming is certainly a better format for these shows than the Hollywood movie, but the main reason these shows have been great is that they are simply made by people who play video games and understand them. Arcane started out as a favorite project within Riot; Sam and Adam Deats, Castlevania hosts grew up on games . If Henry Cavill does not someday play in a Warhammer series, it will be a great loss for all of us.

Castlevania pioneered this new generation of game adaptations, but The Witcher and Arcane are the shows that will inform the next decade of game adaptations because they have that air of prestige. It won’t be long before Amazon, Apple, Disney + and all the other streamers start checking out games for their next billion dollar epic. Mass Effect seems set to happen already, so it’s probably only a matter of time before Fallout or another series gets the Uncle Pennybags treatment.

Hollywood will keep trying, but the latest evidence shows little sign of moving beyond the same types of movies that they always have made. Uncharted will look like Uncharted, but it won’t be any better than playing Uncharted, nor will it make Uncharted game better. Borderlands, starring Kevin Hart and Cate Blanchett, is a wild card, but it looks like another movie that would work much better as an animated series that had time to explore Pandora. Game adaptations are now in the hands of streamers, and we’ve just seen the first examples of how much better they can be.