Entertainment
The Varisco Building in downtown Bryan gets a makeover, a new entertainment venue arrives
BRYAN, TX (KBTX) – The Varisco Building in downtown Bryan is about to get a facelift.
Bryan City Council is working with developers on a new project that will transform the historic skyscraper. They approved the plan at their recent meeting.
The tallest building in the city center will soon have a new look and new amenities.
A new agreement will transform the ground floor into a distillery, modernize the offices and add a new entertainment area to the top floor.
Major investment in downtown Bryan with the Varisco Building, two story renovation for a distillery, rooftop bar, this should be a destination for Aggies and their parents and all families here in the community, said the Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan.
Nelson says the city is partnering with the development and is offering up to $ 480,000 to help with security, exterior upgrades, construction of the rooftop bar, and removal of some permit fees.
Both parties, the city and the business, do certain things for each other, make investments and agree to do things that will add to the fun, Nelson said.
Destination Bryan says the plans complement all the work that has been done in recent years to improve downtown.
From a tourism perspective, this just adds to the bulk of the pie of getting people here and giving our locals something to do in Bryan and the B-CS community as a whole, a said Abigail Noel, public relations and communications manager for Destination Bryan.
The $ 8 million project is expected to start soon.
It’s exciting. A world-class university needs a world-class community. To do that, we need interesting places, said Nelson.
Yes, there is an explosion of excitement, new business excitement, Nelson said.
These new businesses also create new jobs.
We also have new businesses, new restaurants, new bars. We have commercial buildings opening up, he said.
Further down Main Street, work on the Queen Theater is slated to end in early February. The Palace Theater is also in the process of being renovated with more jobs for these venues to come.
We are very excited to be part of the vision for revitalizing downtown Bryan. It is a great place. He holds a special place in the hearts of my family, the Schulman family, and we are delighted to be a part of his growth, said Emily Bell, Director of Marketing and Sales at EPMC Group.
Thanks to COVID and into 2020, when so many small businesses have been hit hard, we’ve actually seen 6 new businesses open in downtown Bryan in 2020, Noel added.
Nelson says a lot is in store downtown for locals and tourists alike.
You know there is a lot of room for more growth here, he said.
Under this agreement, work on the Varisco Building is expected to last approximately 15 months.
We also have a story on the theater renovations in downtown Bryan here.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.kbtx.com/2021/12/29/varisco-building-downtown-bryan-getting-makeover-new-entertainment-venue-coming/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]