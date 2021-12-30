The Varisco Building in downtown Bryan gets a makeover, a new entertainment venue arrives

BRYAN, TX (KBTX) – The Varisco Building in downtown Bryan is about to get a facelift.

Bryan City Council is working with developers on a new project that will transform the historic skyscraper. They approved the plan at their recent meeting.

The tallest building in the city center will soon have a new look and new amenities.

A new agreement will transform the ground floor into a distillery, modernize the offices and add a new entertainment area to the top floor.

Major investment in downtown Bryan with the Varisco Building, two story renovation for a distillery, rooftop bar, this should be a destination for Aggies and their parents and all families here in the community, said the Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan.

Nelson says the city is partnering with the development and is offering up to $ 480,000 to help with security, exterior upgrades, construction of the rooftop bar, and removal of some permit fees.

Both parties, the city and the business, do certain things for each other, make investments and agree to do things that will add to the fun, Nelson said.

Destination Bryan says the plans complement all the work that has been done in recent years to improve downtown.

From a tourism perspective, this just adds to the bulk of the pie of getting people here and giving our locals something to do in Bryan and the B-CS community as a whole, a said Abigail Noel, public relations and communications manager for Destination Bryan.

The $ 8 million project is expected to start soon.

It’s exciting. A world-class university needs a world-class community. To do that, we need interesting places, said Nelson.

Yes, there is an explosion of excitement, new business excitement, Nelson said.

These new businesses also create new jobs.

We also have new businesses, new restaurants, new bars. We have commercial buildings opening up, he said.

Further down Main Street, work on the Queen Theater is slated to end in early February. The Palace Theater is also in the process of being renovated with more jobs for these venues to come.

We are very excited to be part of the vision for revitalizing downtown Bryan. It is a great place. He holds a special place in the hearts of my family, the Schulman family, and we are delighted to be a part of his growth, said Emily Bell, Director of Marketing and Sales at EPMC Group.

Thanks to COVID and into 2020, when so many small businesses have been hit hard, we’ve actually seen 6 new businesses open in downtown Bryan in 2020, Noel added.

Nelson says a lot is in store downtown for locals and tourists alike.

You know there is a lot of room for more growth here, he said.

Under this agreement, work on the Varisco Building is expected to last approximately 15 months.

