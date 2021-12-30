Entertainment
Hugh Jackman praises actor with local connections in viral video
Actress recognized by Hugh Jackman at The Music Man revival on Broadways December 23 premiere Winter garden theater is a native of Johnstown whose talent and dedication friends remember fondly.
In mobile phone videos posted to social media by several in the audience, Jackman praises the swing actor Kathy voytko, who stepped in at noon that day to fill the lead role of Librarian Marian Paroo which was to be played by Sutton Foster.
Foster was unable to perform that evening as she had tested positive for COVID-19 the day before. On Broadway, swing actors study the roles of multiple performers in a performance in case one of them cannot perform their assigned role in a scheduled live performance.
“Broadway Foundation”
In the video, Jackman tells the audience how Voytko took on the lead role of the woman that day with little notice.
Kathy, when she showed up for work at noon, could have played any of eight roles, she was the principal lady, Jackman said. She found out at noon today, and at 1pm she had her very first rehearsal as Marian Paroo.
As the audience clapped, Voytko covered his face with his hands in surprise, then opened his hands, smiled accepting the audience’s praise, and gave Jackman a gentle push on the shoulder.
Jackman then called the other swing and understudy actors to the forefront and honored them for their courage, brilliance, dedication and talent.
All these people here and I’m moved because it humiliates me the swings, the liners, they are the foundation of Broadway, he said as the audience cheered and Voytko wiped the tears from the corners of his eyes.
Believe me, real superheroes don’t wear capes, he concluded as the audience continued to cheer.
Foster also praised his understudy with a comment on his Instagram page, claiming Voytko “shattered” the performance.
Voytko’s musical CV
Voytko graduated in 1990 from Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown, then graduated with a bachelor’s degree in musical theater in 1994 from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia.
Since then, she has appeared in a number of Broadway shows including Oklahoma !, Nine, The Frogs, The Gentlemens Guide to Love and Murder, and Tuck Everlasting. She has also toured nationally with Evita, Phantom of the Opera, and The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as numerous performances in regional theaters in New York, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
She has also performed locally on several occasions. In 2014, Voytko was among the performers of a concert version of the musical Chess, held at the Richland Performing Arts Center.
In 2017, she and her husband, Jean Cudia, who is also a Broadway stage actor, performed well-known show tunes in Hummable Broadway !, a concert held at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center.
‘Bubble, down to earth’
Community leader Rosemary Pawlowski of Johnstown said Voytko was good friends with her children and often visited their homes.
Pawlowski said she was happy, but not surprised, to hear Jackman praise her former neighbor.
Kathy was fascinated by the music video for “The Sound of Music” (movie) and she knew every word of every song, she said. In ballet she knew all the main roles. She knew every step of every dance.
Bishop McCort French teacher Mary Clare Piatak remembers Voytko as bubbly, down-to-earth and generous with her talent, she said. She never used it to stand out.
Voytko also studied dance in her youth with Carla Prucnal, the accomplished dance teacher who was the founder and artistic director of the Johnstown Balletfrom 1964 until his death in December 2020, Piatak said.
As a professional actor and singer, Voytko has visited Bishop McCort and other local high schools on several occasions to encourage other young artists interested in a theatrical career.
This is exactly how she puts herself in everything (she does it), said Piatak. She does it with heart, soul, enthusiasm, talent, humor and love and she makes every performance memorable.
The Music Man premieres are currently postponed until January 2. On December 28, Jackman announced that he had also tested positive for COVID-19 and expected to return to the theater for the January 6 performance. More information on dates and times of performance is published online at musicmanonbroadway.com.
