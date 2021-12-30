Marvel’s Moon Knight Reportedly Asks A Big Hollywood Star To Direct





A new report suggests that a prominent Hollywood star known for her work with DC will direct Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight series on Disney +.

Marvel studios Moon knight the series may have a Hollywood A-lister playing a major role behind the camera. As reported by Cosmic Circus, assistant artistic directorMarcos TorresinActor George Clooney’s website is the director of Moon knightAs of this writing, it looks like Torresin deleted Clooney’s name from the post. Some fans may take this as confirmation of the actor’s involvement, but it may also be proof that Clooney’s mention was a mistake. Neither Disney nor Marvel have commented on the supposed leak. RELATED: Moon Knight Crew Member Merch Reveals New Logo Art Clooney is best known to comic book fans for his confrontational portrayal of Bruce Wayne in the 1997 film Batman and robin. Since then, the Hollywood star has received critical acclaim for her work in front of and behind the camera, earning Oscar nominations for Good night and good luck and The Ides of March. If the rumor turns out to be true, Clooney will join director Mohamed Diab, who directs four of the six episodes of Moon knight.

In Moon knight, Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, a vigilante suffering from dissociative identity disorder. Isaac, who previously worked with Clooney on the 2017 film Suburb, expressed his enthusiasm for his role as Moon Knight, which he describes as one of the most difficult experiences of his career. “I found so much room to do things I had never done before and I was curious and wanted to do,” Isaac said. “I couldn’t wait to get ready, and it was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and the most difficult; by the amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even still, I couldn’t wait to get settled in and work. “

Beyond Isaac, Ethan Hawke will also feature inMoon knight in an undisclosed role. Rumors suggest Hawke will play Moon knightThe central villain of, although the actor has yet to confirm that. Hawke only revealed his role in Moon knight to his son, whose knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe helped him describe his character accurately. Furthermore, Moon knightmay feature an appearance of Mahershalla Ali’s Blade, before his solo film. In the source material, Moon Knight meets many spooky villains, including Dracula himself, teaming up with Blade a fitting way to introduce the Vampire Hunter to the MCU.

RELATED: Moon Knight Teaser May Have Debut In Secret With One Of Marvel’s Elder Gods While fans await confirmation of Clooney’s involvement, they can go back and reflect on the series’ first teaser. Revealed on Disney + day, the footage shows Isaac leaping through the air as Moon Knight and hints at the character’s multiple personalities. Additionally, the teaser highlighted numerous Egyptian artifacts, confirming that the hero’s comic book origins will influence his appearance on the series. Moon knight will run for six episodes when it premieres exclusively on Disney + in 2022. KEEP READING: Moon Knight Promises Renewed Focus on Mental Health Issues

Source: Marcos Torresin Going through Cosmic Circus

About the Author Henri varona

(309 articles published)

Henry Varona is a writer and comic book connoisseur who never seems to take himself too seriously. He has worked with Midtown Comics, Multiversity and ScreenRant. Along the way, he’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in comics and movies, but never forgot what makes entertainment really special: the fans. He is passionate about wrestling, comics, action figures and pineapple pizza. You can find him on Twitter at @HAVcomics. More from Henry Varona

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/marvel-moon-knight-george-clooney-directing-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

