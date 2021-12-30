Year of major openings | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

The opening celebrations at The Villages were once again awe-inspiring in 2021. Residents welcomed new amenities, shops and services to the community throughout the year. Highlights: a golf cart bridge crossing the Floridas Turnpike which provided full connectivity throughout the community from north to south, the first shopping mall south of State Road 44, new healthcare innovations and the first phase of Sawgrass Grove, bringing in a new regional recreation complex and championship golf club. Here’s a look back at what’s new for 2021 and a look at what to expect in 2022.

January

The first neighborhood mall in the community south of State Road 44 got its start when Safe Ship became the first Magnolia Plaza business to open to customers. Publix, Plazas ‘flagship store, opened in March, becoming The Villages’ eighth grocery store. Other local businesses that have opened their doors throughout the year are: The Villages Golf Cars, Citizens First Bank, Ava Nails, Salon Jaylee, Publix Liquors, Willie Jewells Old School Bar-BQ, China Chef, Quest Diagnostics and Cora Physical Therapy. Companies currently under construction include Robertos Flooring, The Villages Insurance, Magnolia Plaza Dental, and Reveille Coffeehouse Cafe.

March

The Water Lily Bridge across Floridas Turnpike has opened, providing village residents with full connectivity via a golf cart to shops, amenities and services throughout the community from north to south. It’s exciting to be able to access everything by golf cart, said David Salot of McClure Village. It’s not always faster to get golf cart seats, but it’s a lot more fun. The Water Lily Bridge is one of four bridges that make up the connectivity plan with the Brownwood and Chitty Chatty Bridges on State Road 44, as well as the Southern Oaks Bridge currently under construction on the toll highway that will accommodate vehicles. as well as golf carts.

Can

Farmshed American Diner has become the new dining option in Spanish Springs Town Square. The restaurant offers southern style cuisine for lunch and dinner. The menu consists of dishes made with local ingredients, said Carlo Bellusci, owner of the restaurant with his wife, Nicole. Farmshed is one of the many dining options that opened in 2021. Brownwood Paddock Square has hosted Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill, Prima Italian Steakhouse, and Island Fin Poke. A new food truck, the FT3, has started serving at Ednas on the Green, next to the Cattail recreation area. Major renovations have been done at Lazy Macs in Lake Sumter Landing and Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill.

July

The Fenney Regional Recreation Complex reopened this summer after extensive revitalization. Among the additions are a billiard room, a game room with a shuffleboard and dart table, an activity room with a ballet mirror and bar, and an expanded Fit Club with fitness equipment. updated exercise. Keeping top notch amenities is always a priority. This was also evident with the revitalization of the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course, which reopened in October. The community’s oldest executive course is like new with new greens, tees and landscaping throughout the nine-hole course. The Mulberry dog ​​park has also received improvements with a new shade lodge.

October

The vision of villages to become the healthiest hometowns in the Americas remains a top priority. Villages Health continued its commitment to the community with the opening of the Lake Deaton Care Center, its seventh primary care facility in The Villages. The center is less than 5 miles from the Center for Advanced Healthcare in Brownwood, which is ideal when patients need specialist care, said Bob Trinh, CEO of The Villages Health. UF Health has announced a new medical residency program coming to Villages Hospital. In December, UF Health executives announced that an intensive care helicopter was now positioned at the community hospital.

November

The first phase of the Sawgrass Grove Ezell Regional Recreation Complex and Southern Oaks Golf Club has opened in the Village of St. Catherine. Southern Oaks is the 13th championship golf course in the community. The opening brings the number of golf holes in The Villages to 711 more than in any other community in the world. The recreation center is named after Ken Ezell, longtime golf course architect for The Villages. It features a golf theme throughout with memorabilia from many of the community’s courses. Outdoor facilities include a sports pool, pickleball, tennis, pétanque, corn toss, horseshoes and shuffleboard.

What’s next in 2022?

Sawgrass Grove

There is more to come to Sawgrass Grove, which brings together recreation, golf, dining and entertainment in one place. Clifton Cove Putting Course is scheduled to open in January at the Ezell Recreation Complex. This will be followed by the McGradys Pub & Restaurant, Sawgrass Grove Market and the Box Car Stage entertainment area. The market will feature a bar, café, show kitchen, Southern Oaks Golf Pro Shop, The Villages Grown, Local Butcher & Pantry, Little Fin Seafood Shack, Willys Original, Frenchys Wood Fired and Darlins Sweet Shoppe.

Approvals

New equipment is on its way in 2022. The Homestead Recreation Center will feature the first astronomy tablets for stargazing. The First Responders Recreation Center is offering several popular amenities north of County Road 466 for the first time, such as an 18-hole putt and play golf course and tennis platform. The Lake Okahumpka Recreation Center will be a hub for water activities such as kayaking and paddleboarding. Also coming up are: Cason Hammock Recreation, Clarendon Recreation, DeLuna Recreation, Dabney Recreation and Franklin Recreation.

Companies

Magnolia Plaza will continue to add new services south of State Road 44 including: CVS Health, 7-Eleven, Reveille Cafe, Foxtail Coffee Co., McDonalds, EasyVet, Eyesight, Robertos Flooring, Edward Jones and The Villages Insurance. Sprouts Farmers Market will be the anchor of the new Laurel Manor Plaza. Other dining options will be available throughout the community with Harvest and Oh My Sweet Cakes at Brownwood Paddock Square, the Back Porch at Mulberry Grove Plaza, Jersey Mikes at Lake Deaton Plaza, and KFC in Buffalo Ridge.