The prestigious Assamese film industry started with Bollywood but had gone nowhere?
The very first Assamese film,Joymoti(1935), directed by Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, was made just four years after the first Indian talkie filmAlam Ar. And yet, Assamese cinema has not made a big splash on the national scene.
In Assam, a film with a budget of over Rs 50 lakh is considered a big project. In fact, in Assam, it is only in the present years that a few films have exceeded a budget of Rs 1 crore, that is, it is theChina Mission, produced and directed by singer-musician Zubeen Garg, which with its budget of Rs 2 crore-plus has become the North East’s most expensive film of all time.
Jollywoodhad worked with other regional film industries like Tollywood, Kollywood, Pollywood, Bhojpuri and Bengali films in Chamelee Memsaab, Dr Bezbarua, Piyoli Phukan, Joymoti which was a great success but in the last decades we can see that only a small number of Assamese films collaborate with other regional film industries.
Pabitra Margharita, President of Jyoti Chitraban, has her opinion that the Assamese film industry is not able to do as big as other regional film industries in India.
The major problem for filmmakers in the region is the lack of movie theaters, with a number of states not even having permanent movie theaters.
With the exception of Assam, all of the other states that have movie theaters have fewer than 10 screens each.
Another problem is that the northeast of India is a virtual Tower of Babel with almost 275 ethnic communities with as many languages and dialects most of which are not understood by other communities than the one who speaks them.
The Assam government established Jyoti Chitraban as a government studio in 1961 to provide equipment and facilities to enthusiastic filmmakers in the state.
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and Zee5 all have a large catalog of Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi movies.
But not the Assamese films. There have been new Assamese films since 2011, almost 30-40 which are such great films that have done well nationally and internationally.
Zubeen Garg, who is an actor, film producer and popular singer in Assamese, believes that the big OTT platforms do not take movies in Assamese because they do not do well on this platform because the number of views in this language is much lower.
Zubeen says Eros Now, an Indian subscription-based on-demand entertainment platform, will soon launch the Assamese catalog on its OTT platform.
It suddenly hurts Assamese cinema, a year ago a film namedKanchanjangacollected Rs 7 crore at the box office.
The same year, another film namedRatnakargrossed over 9 crore rupees and broke the all-time Assamese cinema day fundraising record.
What’s more, both films have been opened in multiplexes, even in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Independent cinemas, such asLocal kung fuby Kenny Basumatarys, have enjoyed some box office success. Also, Rima DassRockstar Villagewas nominated for an Oscar in 2017.
At the gates of death, the industry that was once called Jollywood, there is suddenly the hope of a revival.
