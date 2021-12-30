Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce Appoints LyNea Bell President of Hollywood Chapter | News





HOLLYWOOD, California, December 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Southern CaliforniaBlack chamber of commerceappointed LyNea “LB” Bell as president of the Hollywood chapter effective December 1, 2021. Bell has a history of community engagement, business leadership and working with non-profit organizations. The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is a trade organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for the minority business community and promoting business development and prosperity, with particular emphasis on economic development, community development, public policies and member services. Bell is a passionate entrepreneur and business owner raised around a rich history in community development and growth. She acquired her insight being the daughter of Regina Bell-Roberts, a quadriplegic who raised triplets while being named by the Seattle Governor of the legislative wing of the Committee on Disability and Employment Issues. “I am honored to be a part of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce and look forward to serving business owners within the Hollywood and surrounding communities, ”says Bell. “My goal is to network within our communities, successfully partnering with businesses to create strong economic opportunities that will drive growth. The SCBCC provides the information channels so that we, as a community, can access and provide knowledge to use the resources available. As business owners and leaders of our community, we must do everything to foster economic growth. My plans are to provide access to all grants, loans, and any type of assistance available, to enable business owners to be prepared and ready to take advantage of these programs as they arise. “ As Chairman of SCBCC Hollywood, Bell will serve the minority-owned business community of Hollywood, and the surrounding towns of North Hollywood, Inglewood, West Los Angeles, Beverly hills, Santa Monica, Burbank, Glendale & Van Nuys. To learn more about LyNea “LB” Bell, please visit herwebsite.To learn more about the SCBCC and become a member, please visit the organization’s websitewebsite. Learn more about LyNea “LB” Bell With over 15 years of experience as a Theatrical and Literary Agent, Product Approval Specialist and CEO as well as Founder of BH Talent, LyNea “LB” Bell continues to impact the industry with innovative solutions and creative ideas. Bell is known to be the first and currently the only African American woman to launch a global search engine called GOTCONNIn a nutshell, users can search the internet without being tracked or traced. GOTCONN offers a “Your Search, Your Choice” experience. User information data remains anonymous and is never stored. Users receive the requested results while maintaining their privacy when searching the Internet. LyNea “LB” Bell’s most recent contribution to the functioning of society today is the social media platform called GOT-CONNECTIONS, where people can connect. GOT CONNECTIONS FOUNDATION is a recognized 501 (c) (3) launched with the vision to create awareness and literacy programs to build and restore local communities, with a global goal in mind. LyNea “LB” Bell did not slow down and understood the mission. She creates products, processes and platforms that not only serve her best interests, but truly the interests of a better world. For more information, contact Michelle at 326 [email protected] or call 323-596-7827. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-california-black-chamber-of-commerce-appoints-lynea-bell-president-of-hollywood-chapter-301451610.html THE SOURCE Bell High School

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_stocks/southern-california-black-chamber-of-commerce-appoints-lynea-bell-president-of-hollywood-chapter/article_0201bde6-51e9-5087-88ed-f74aea21a3f1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

