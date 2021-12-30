



WILMINGTON, Massachusetts—UniFirst (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in the supply and maintenance of uniforms, work clothing and facility maintenance products for businesses and the Official Uniform Supply Company of the New England Patriots, celebrated the first year of their new partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment by offering four of the Patriots club-level ticket packages to business owners and local employees, including an individual from Frankfurt. Armindy McFadden, owner of Happy Homes Enterprises, Lobster Joe, Inc., and Joes Jam N Berries in Frankfort, won a UniFirst sponsored ticket contest for two premium tickets to the Patriots home game on December 26 against the Buffalo Bills . Many New England-based companies are working harder than ever to stay up and running in today’s tough business climate, so we felt it was appropriate to reward their hard work by offering highly sought-after Patriots tickets. , said David Katz, executive vice president of UniFirst. sales and marketing. Recognizing these deserving fans and local businesses is just one of the many ways UniFirst emulates the Patriots’ impressive track record of giving back to the communities we serve. Happy Homes is a home rental business, while McFaddens other businesses are in the food industry. McFadden also operates two of the nine assisted living homes for adult family care homes in Maine. As a busy businesswoman, the tickets couldn’t have come at a better time; As her son’s 21st birthday approached, the two celebrated together at the game. Going to a Patriots game has been on my bucket list for a long time, said McFadden, who had never attended a Patriots game before Sunday’s game. I had the most special and the most wonderful experience of my life at gambling. And to be able to celebrate the 21st of my sonsst birthday at the game was truly memorable. As the official uniform supply company of the New England Patriots, UniFirst has been on view at Gillette Stadium throughout the 2021 season, promoting its brand, sales services and partnership with the New England Patriots. Patriots through a variety of game day activations and regional radio commercials. Nearly 200 UniFirst delivery vehicles across New England will also soon communicate the Patriots partnership. Founded in Boston in 1936, UniFirst has been a mainstay in the New England area and has grown into an industry leader in the United States and Canada providing managed programs for uniforms, protective clothing and custom clothing for businesses large and small. In addition to outfitting over two million workers with polished and hygienically clean uniforms every working day, UniFirst also keeps businesses clean, safe and healthy through a wide range of facility ancillary service programs. As UniFirst begins to look forward to the second season of its partnership with the Patriots and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, the company has many projects underway to honor and recognize local businesses, communities and fans. To stay up to date on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com and follow UniFirst on social media. More articles from the BDN

