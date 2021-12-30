Bollywood: Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt to star in SS Rajamouli’s RRR – News





The film stars the two best actors of South India, Jr NTR and Ram Charan Photo: AFP Posted: Thu Dec 30 2021, 11:58 AM Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be seen in SS Rajamoulis RRR, which hits theaters on January 7. While there is uncertainty in Bollywood and other regional film centers in the south as to the likely postponement of the release of new films following the rise in the number of Omicron cases in India in recent days, Rajamouli asserted that his film will be released during the first week of New Years. RRR stars the two main actors from South India, Jr NTR (the grandson of the actor turned politician and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the late NT Rama Rao) and Ram Charan. READ ALSO : In an interview with a newspaper, Rajamouli said that the roles of Alias ​​and Ajays are very important for the film. If we think of RRR as a body, then Ajay’s character in the movie is his soul, he pointed out. And we know that there are two forces, two powers in the movie, and if there is one person who has to balance them, who has the ability and the strength to contain them, then it is Sita, played by Alia. Bhatt. Rajamouli has revealed that he makes films on a large scale to tell the story to a wider audience spanning different states and more languages. As a filmmaker, I am greedy, I want more audiences to listen to my story, he said. I don’t know how this impacts the industry, but it’s definitely positive. The filmmaker told NTR he should explore films in other languages. Even if it doesn’t earn him more money, he will win the hearts of more people, Rajamouli said. Leave the money aside, winning hearts is everything. Your wealth lies in the number of people who want to come to see your film, it is your motto.

