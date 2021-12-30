‘Yellowstone’ Actor Says ‘Cultural Diversity’ Contributes to Show’s Success





(NewsNation Now) Although some Yellowstone fans say actor Mo Brings Plenty stole the show, the Lakota Nation tribal member has said life as a cast member can still feel unreal. Brings Plenty appeared on Morning in America Thursday ahead of the Yellowstone season finale, which is scheduled to air on Sunday. There are times I still have to pinch myself, you know because I grew up on an Indian reservation in South Dakota. And, and now I’m here, he said. I’m standing here side by side with Kevin Costner. I say to myself, is it true? The Yellowstone show became a smash hit on the Paramount network in just four seasons, directed by Kevin Costner. The Western television series follows the exploits of the powerful, but often flawed, Duttons ranching family. Brings Plenty says the show’s success is in part due to its cultural diversity. Review: Matrix Resurrections rewrites its programming

In today’s society there is racial diversity, there is a big movement for it but we must also integrate cultural diversity, which is going to be the savior of humanity, he said. On and off the set, Brings Plenty makes an effort to weave its culture into all things. The on-camera portrayal is not only an important part, it’s also the off-camera portrayal in everyday life, he said. I try to integrate it and put it into action. It is the most important language in the movement of our culture. It is the language of action. And so we really integrate our language and our action. Regarding rumors he was only supposed to appear in one season, Brings Plenty said he just went with the flow. I love the character and I also love the fans who support the show, he said. Recent news

