Kolkata-based Anmol Feeds names actor Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador





Kolkata-based Anmol Feeds hired actor Pankaj Tripathi as a brand ambassador for its feed brands Nouriture Godhenu Gold, Milk-o-milk plus and Super 20 plus. The company had ventured into the feed industry over two decades ago and recently launched its products under the Nouriture umbrella brand to meet the growing challenge of providing quality feed for livestock in the market. Nouriture embodies the motto of a more forward-looking, technology-driven, future-ready, contemporary brand that can meet the needs of cattle ranchers across India. Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Amit Saraogi, Managing Director of Anmol Feeds, said: We wanted to create a high recall for our feed brand, Nouriture Godhenu Gold, and our superlative product deserved a brand ambassador. like Mr. Pankaj Tripathi who has a unique appeal across the country with his own inimitable style. He is an energetic and versatile actor with a rich work heritage. Pankaj’s ordinary man personality resonates with our brand values, and we believe the association will go a long way not only to achieve the desired brand recall, but also to bring about a paradigm shift in the behavior of farmers towards the right food. . Our campaign aims to educate and inform farmers on why they need the right feed for the best livestock. We hope that the words, Sirf chusti nahi, pushti bhi are ingrained in the mind of every farmer and will stay there for a long time. ”

The Indian animal feed market reached a value of Rs 942.4 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% ​​during the period 2021-2026. Cattle feed accounts for 20% of the overall market share and is an ever changing and evolving category in the rural Indian market. Still, there is a huge lack of need when it comes to educating farmers about the right compound feed for optimal benefits for livestock, according to a statement released by the company.



