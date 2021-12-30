Why Nigerian actors are all the rage

I love telling stories that don’t require assimilation, says Insecure star Yvonne Orji

If you’ve turned on a TV in the past five years or walked into a movie theater, there’s a reasonable chance you’ve met a first-generation Nigerian or Nigerian actor from Britain or elsewhere: John Boyega in Star Wars “, Uzo Aduba in Orange Is the New Black”, Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet” or Chiwetel Ejiofor, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in 12 Years a Slave. There is hardly any corner of Hollywood where Nigerians haven’t found a place, and that includes Chuck Lorre’s sitcoms (Bob Hearts stars Abishola of them women of Nigerian descent, one from Nigeria and one from the first generation, born in the United Kingdom).

Many Nigerians who come to America these days have roots in Nollywood, which is a bit like Africas Bollywood, except that bigger Nigerian film industry releases more movies per year than India and sometimes even the United States (although budgets are usually not so large enough). In 2020, Nollywood produced more than 2500 films despite the pandemic, according to Statista. Unsurprisingly, Nigeria has proven to be a natural incubator for Hollywood stars ready to step onto the screen as the streaming boom has fueled the appetite for authentic global culture.

But what makes the new wave of Nigerian infiltration a little different, what in some ways defines these on-screen actors, is that they don’t seem really interested in playing Americans, even though a lot of ‘them excel at doing just that. And they take control of their own content as they thrive in writing, directing, and producing with an emphasis on authentic, specific stories and culture.

Audiences are tired of seeing the world only through a white male middle-class lens, noted Anglo-Nigerian actor David Oyelowo, who played no less an American icon as Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma in 2014. ”You have actors like Idris Elba talking about his Ghanaian heritage and Daniel Kaluuya talking about his Ugandan heritage. These are people who have microphones and are listened to. Now it’s Nigeria’s turn.

With that in mind, then here is an intro to some of the Nigerian actors who don’t just hold the mic, but deliver jaw-dropping performances in film and TV.

YVONNE ORJI

Orji is African royalty, literally her grandfather was king and her father was the chief of the village where she is from. Unsurprisingly, her family were not at all thrilled when they announced their intention to become an actress and comedian instead of being a doctor or a lawyer.

Still, it turned out to be a solid career development for the 38-year-old. In “Insecure,” which just finished five years on HBO, she plays Molly Carter, a quick-witted lawyer who continues to make bad choices with her love life. But it’s in her comedy specials, like HBO’s “Momma I Made It!”, Where she truly unleashes her fierce talents, aiming at her Nigerian mother’s competitive standards. In “Momma” (2020), she says her mother “takes every opportunity to remind me that I was not a doctor: ‘So you want to prostitute yourself all over the world.’ However, Orji added with a laugh, “this work ethic, this gangster-ness” is what drives so many Nigerians to crush him in entertainment.

Then she works on a semi-autobiographical series for Disney + (produced by Oprah Winfrey) called “First Gen”, about a Nigerian clan that immigrates to America, then falls apart when the girl drops out of medical school to become, like mother says it with disdain, a clown ”(see original trailer below).

Orji said his career goal in Hollywood was “to tell nuanced stories of the continent. It is not (just) the white man who came to colonize us that does not interest me. It’s not, ‘Oh, you know, we were slaves.’ I’m not interested, ”she said. “I like stories that don’t require assimilation.

DAVID OYELOWO

The Selma star made his directorial debut last July with The Water Man, ”a Netflix film about a young boy who leaves home in search of a mythical cure for his mother’s leukemia. Posing as the father of boys, Oyelowo made sure to slip Nigerian references into the story, including snippets of Afrobeat music, popularized in the 1960s and 1970s by Nigerian Music Star Fela Kuti, broadcast on the radio in some scenes.

You’re going to see those Nigerian touches are going to permeate everything I do, the 45-year-old told TheWrap.

And he’s clearly going to do a lot. In September, he and his production company, Yoruba Saxon, signed a global deal for original, unscripted material with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Studios, including a limited series based on the real-life adventures of Bass Reeves, Senior Vice-President. American Black Marshal West. from Mississippi (Oyelowo plays the lead). Hell will also appear in an Apple adaptation of Hugh Howey’s post-apocalyptic science fiction novel “Wool.”

But Oyelowo said he still aspires to find and play distinctively Nigerian roles. I used to get scripts that would literally describe a character as African, he said. People would be surprised when I said, well, what kind of African? From where? What tribe? Those days are long gone.

GINA YASHERE

When “The Big Bang Theory” creator Chuck Lorre came up with the idea for his latest CBS sitcom, an American businessman falls in love with an African immigrant single mother, he knew he was venturing out. outside of his comfort zone. So he and his team embarked on a careful and meticulous search for a consultant who could help them bridge the cultural gaps that were to appear in “Bob Hearts Abishola”.

They Googled Nigerian comics, recalls Gina Yashere, 47. And that’s how they found me. I came originally as a consultant, then once in the room as a producer-writer, I signed up for the show.

Once settled into the script as a crazy best friend, she made it her mission to make the show as culturally specific as possible. Although the cast was made up of actors from a large black diaspora, she insisted that the sitcom’s main character, Abishola, not only be played by a Nigerian Folake Olowofoyeku; see below but that the character himself is a Nigerian. We’ve never had those chances in Hollywood, she said. Speaking Yoruba in prime time is an opportunity we’ve never had before.

The message goes beyond Nigeria, added Yashere: “The show is a love letter to all working immigrants in America.

Folake Olowofojeku with Billy Gardell in "Bob Hearts Abishola"

FOLAKE OLOWOFOYEKU

Before Folake Olowofoyeku was cast to star in “Bob Hearts Abishola,” Hangar sometimes finds himself in auditions mentally slapping his forehead. I was in a room with a bunch of white executives trying to teach me an African accent, she said with a wry laugh.

The youngest of 20 yes, 20, she grew up in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, where her parents wanted her to join the family business, law and politics. But during a summer vacation in New York City, she ran away to City College to take acting classes and ended up staying, earning her theater program with honors.

Being chosen to star in a Chuck Lorre show, a creepy legend she called the producer was beyond her wildest career dreams. But she is not at all surprised that her compatriots are doing so well in Hollywood. You will find Nigeriens everywhere, she said. I’m sure there is a Nigerian at the North Pole.

Olowofoyeku, 38, who is also a musician under the nickname The Folake, said she believes the expansion of Nollywood has followed the growth of Afrobeat music. She also plans to expand her influence to launch an art gallery for Nigerian artists in Los Angeles. And, although she is happy in Lorre’s universe, she is passionate about science fiction and fantasy and wants to create stories in this area.

“We’ve been fed garbage (saying) that only one particular type of story sells,” she said. “It’s a global world now, between social media and the ease of travel, it doesn’t make sense that our images are uniform or watered down. We want to see variety because variety is what we see on the streets. “

