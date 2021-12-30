Entertainment
Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe Dish on serious crushes they had on their Harry Potter co-stars
theHarry potterfilms weren’t just a springboard to launch the acting careers of his many child stars. Behind the scenes, they were also the scene of a whole lot of first loves.
During an interview for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the next HBO Max special reunion that kicks off on January 1 Emma watson and Daniel radcliffe confessed that they had pretty serious crushes on their co-stars at the time.
Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the fantasy series, recalled the exact moment she fell in love Tom felton, who portrayed the smirking villainous Draco Malfoy. I walked into the room where we had private lessons, she explained. The assignment that was given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a back cap on a skateboard. And I don’t know how to put it, I just fell in love with him. Watson added, I used to come in every day and look for her number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if her name was on the call sheet, it was a even more exciting day. He was three years above me and so to him he was like, you’re like my little sister.
Felton also insisted that, despite rumors at the time, nothing romantic had ever happened between them. I think I was in the hair and makeup chair and someone said something like, yeah, she had a crush on you. I have become very protective of her. He added: Yes, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and it continues to this day. There’s always been something like, I don’t know, a kinship.
It wasn’t just Watson wearing an unrequited crush on a costar. Radcliffe, the Boy Who Lived, revealed that he once confessed his feelings toHelene Bonham Carter, who portrayed the evil Bellatrix Lestrange, writing theFight clubactress 23 years her senior a love letter. During the meeting, Carter urged the actor to read the letter aloud.
Dear HBC, It was a pleasure to be your partner and coaster in the sense that I always ended up having your coffee, he read. He stopped laughing in embarrassment, but Carter urged him to continue, saying, you can share. Radcliffe responded, I can. I can share this now, before adding, I love you. And I just wish I was born 10 years ago [so that] I could [have had] a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being cool.
Carter was by no means Radcliffes that love of interest on set. Every part of my life is linked to[Harry] Potter, he explained. My first kiss is related to someone here. My first girlfriends were here. Everything starts from part of the whole somewhere. He also noted that the filmingHarry Potter and the Goblet of Firewas the peak hormone for most of the cast.Matthew Lewis, who played eventual idol Neville Longbottom on the series, confirmed that, adding, he [were] crushes and people dated and broke up like you do in school. It was exactly the same environment, but it was just in Defense Against the Dark Arts class.
