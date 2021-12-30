Expensive gifts Salman Khan received on his birthday





Bombay: Superstar Salman Khan enjoys his massive fame and his fans across the globe. Having made his debut in 1988, he has starred in numerous commercially successful films so far during his three-decade career. The Radhe actor celebrated his 56th birthday with his family and friends on December 27 at his farm in Panvel. Social media has been inundated with wishes from family, friends, co-stars and fans around the world. Besides greetings and immense love, Salman also received many expensive gifts on her special day. Scroll down to find out what he received. Salman Khan Birthday Gifts According to a report in Spotboye, actress Katrina Kaif, who shares a very close bond with Salman, offered a gold bracelet worth Rs. 2-3 lakhs for him. While Jacqueline Fernandez gifted actor Dabangg a Chopard brand watch worth Rs. 10 -12 lakhs, Sanjay Dutt on the other hand gave a diamond bracelet worth Rs. 7-8 lakhs, according to the report. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan (Instagram) Shilpa Shetty allegedly gave Salman a gold and diamond bracelet worth Rs. 16-17 lakhs, Anil kapoor surprised him with a leather jacket worth Rs. 27-29 lakhs. Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, reportedly gave her brother a Rolex watch worth Rs. 15-17 lakhs. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez (Instagram) Meanwhile, Salman’s brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan gifted him a BMW S 1000 RR worth Rs. 23-25 ​​lakhs and Audi RS Q8 worth Rs. 2-3 crores, respectively. The superstar’s father, Salim Khan, reportedly offered his son an apartment in Juhu worth Rs 12 crores. What is there on his working front? In terms of work, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 in his prize pool. He also has a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. He was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

