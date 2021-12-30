Hollywood can face the denial of science; Don’t look up high is a good example

One recent morning in Lower Manhattan, 20 scientists, including myself, gathered for a private screening of the new film Do not seek, followed by lunch with the film’s director, Adam McKay.

The plot of the film is simple. Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her teacher Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover a new comet and realize it will hit Earth in six months. It’s about nine kilometers in diameter, like the one that wiped out dinosaurs 66 million years ago. Astronomers try to alert the president, played by Meryl Streep, of their impending doom.

“Let’s sit down and assess,” she says, and an outrageous but believable comedy ensues, in which astronomers argue over an article in a major newspaper and are mocked on the morning television, with a giddy host questioning the aliens and hoping the comet will kill his ex-wife.

Finally, the general public in Hollywood undertakes the gargantuan task of combating the widespread denial of scientific research and facts. Funny, but very serious, Do not seek is one of the most important recent contributions to the popularization of science. It has the appeal, through a star cast and kinky comedy, of reaching an audience that has different or fewer experiences with science.

Many mainstream movies that include science are ridiculous, but Do not seek find the right balance. My colleagues in astrophysics will surely nitpick a few scenes, and there are transgressions, but they have no effect on the purpose and provenance of the film, especially for anyone who understands the machinations of theater and the mechanics of science. Any professional astrophysicist only needs to suspend their disbelief for a few minutes out of the 130 or so film. For science enthusiasts, Easter eggs – the little hidden jokes – abound too.

These gems of science permeate the film due to McKay’s insistence that a practicing scientist, Amy Mainzer, be part of the production. Mainzer was the film’s “astrotech advisor” and is NASA’s principal investigator. NEOWISE mission, which is responsible for finding and characterizing near-Earth objects (NEO). Mainzer spent months with the cast and crew and helped write a few scenes.

Astronomy may be one of the first academic fields to struggle with what, years later, became the Me Too movement. The student-advisor relationship, essential to the growth and development of scientists, has been undermined by the problem of harassment.

But a touching detail she allowed was the relationship between the graduate student and her male advisor. He is supportive, sometimes personal, but unmistakably professional. In the film, Mindy and Dibiasky have a warm relationship. They kiss and even comfort each other. I suspect some of my colleagues might have a visceral reaction to this, but I found it refreshing. Research is much more productive and fun if students and counselors, who often spend a lot of time together professionally, get to know each other as people.

That aside, the crew’s promotion of another issue is wrong: They all want us to believe the movie is about climate change. Indeed, the director said, when he spoke to our group of scientists after the screening, that he wanted to make a film about global warming and that the comet is the dramatic vehicle. I certainly applaud the intention, but it doesn’t hold up.

Yes, there are vignettes and montages strewn throughout the film showing playing hippos, a jumping polar bear, squirming otters, buzzing bees, and singing whales. These are typical tropes for appealing to non-scientists that global warming will kill anything we should all find beautiful. This is the film’s most decidedly unscientific aspect, which makes no mention of climate change except to say that the “climate” we know now might not exist after a massive collision with a comet.

Global warming is a different beast from a ‘planet-killing’ comet. The timescale for a catastrophic comet impact is short, perhaps as short as six months, more likely a few years. Global warming doesn’t give a date in six months or 600 years when the last human being on Earth will die. Indeed, it is unlikely to wipe out all life, given the 3.5 billion year life story spanning massive changes in temperature and atmospheric chemistry.

Do not seek is not a movie about climate change, but about planetary defense against stray rocks in space. It deals with this real and serious problem in an efficient and precise manner. The real power of this film, however, lies in its fierce and relentless sarcasm at science deniers.

After the screening, at this basement cinema in SoHo, McKay said, “This film is for you scientists. We want you to know that some of us To do hear you and To do want to help fight the denial of science.

A few days later, I met Mainzer again, finally, the first time since the start of the pandemic. While we were chatting and catching up, we laughed and toasted, very seriously, at his success in putting real science into a great Hollywood movie. We also drank at the rainbow-feathered, dinosaur-like “brontérocs” that appear in the film, those who might be the keepers of the “climate” after us.