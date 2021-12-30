‘Discovery’ Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date Changes Star Trek Schedule to 2022

The final frontier becomes dangerous. In episode 7 of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, … But to connect, a character makes a drastic decision that will dramatically change the rest of the season. The big moment also references a weapon last seen in the 1998 film. Star Trek: Insurrection. It’s a game-changing cliffhanger all the more dramatic as Episode 7 is the midseason finale for Discovery, which means the rest of the season won’t be seen until February 10, 2022.

Here’s what this midseason finale means for Discovery, what we think might happen in Episode 8 next year, and how it all could have a domino effect on the rest of the Star Trek shows slated for 2022.

What is the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date?

The rest of Season 4 resumes its weekly airing on Thursdays starting February 10, 2022. The assumption is that the back half of Season 4 will include at least six additional episodes, for a total of 13, which would match the season. 3. However, Season 1 had 15 episodes and Season 2 had 14, so the number of episodes is not set in stone.

The last time Discovery made a midseason finale was the game-changing episode of Into the Forest I Go, from Season 1 in 2017. At the time, Discovery picked up with five more episodes in 2018, starting with Despite Yourself, where the team appeared in the Mirror Universe.

The storyline for Season 4 is very different, but it’s possible that we will get a similar paradigm shift. We’ve already been promised Tilly will be back, but what else will happen? Discovery seasons tend to have big surprises hidden somewhere in the middle (the mirror universe of season 1, Talos IV in Season 2 and Guardian of Eternity in Season 3), so it’s a safe bet that something huge will happen on February 10.

Tarka convinced Book to become a thug. And then ? CBS / Paramount +

What could happen in Discovery season 4, episode 8?

The last moments of … But to connect finds Book (David Ajala) on the side of rogue scientist Ruon Tarka (Shawn Doyle) in a daring plot to use isolytic weapons to destroy the dark matter anomaly. This all comes after the Federation Council voted against the use of this dangerous weapon to take down the Anomaly, and after learning that Ruon Tarka belongs to some kind of vaguely defined alternate universe.

In addition to Book Defying Burnham and Starfleet, the revelation that Tarka wants to go to an alternate, more peaceful universe feels like a huge plot point casually dropped in the episode. Shall we see yet another parallel universe on Discovery? Tarka claims he needs the Anomaly’s energy source to get to this other universe where a man he loves resides. Is he telling the truth?

The Tarkas plan also requires the use of technology we haven’t heard from since 1998. Star Trek: Insurrection; an isolytic weapon. In Insurrection, the Sona used this weapon to destroy the subspace. At a time Insurrection and Discovery, it is mentioned that isolytic weapons were banned by the Khitomer Accords, a series of peace conferences that took place between The original series and The next generation.

In Trek, everyone uses the subspace to send lightning-fast messages and travel at high speed. In the Traveler Episode The Omega Directive, it was clear that without a subspace you cannot distort at all. And in Discovery Season 3, Book told Burnham that the Gorn destroyed much of the subspace, which means that by the 32nd Century of Trek, these destructive shenanigans have already happened.

A huge part of Discovery Season 4 is the Federation looking for alternatives to chain travel, which President Rillak mentioned in the very first episode. And in the midseason finale, Tarka reveals a portable version of a next-gen Spore Drive. Then as Discovery, he can take himself and Tarka anywhere in the galaxy in an instant.

Interestingly, the last time Discovery had a mid-season finale, in 2017 the plot also involved a proper Spore Drive and alternate universe. Combined with the destructive isolytic weapon of the subspace, it is fair to say that when Discovery returns in 2022, the chances of holes being torn in the fabric of space are damn high.

Jean-Luc in an alternate reality in Picard Season 2. CBS / Paramount +

When is the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 release date?

On Star Trek Day, better known as September 8, 2021, Paramount + revealed that Star Trek: Picard Season 2 would debut in February 2022. However, if Discovery Season 4 is now airing new episodes in February, does that mean Picard is postponed to March?

There are precedents for different Star Trek shows airing new episodes at the same time. In fact, it happened this year; Star Trek: Prodigy aired Terror Firma on November 18, same day Discovery Season 4 has debuted.

More importantly, it was routine in the 1990s. From 1993 to 1994, seasons 6 and 7 of The next generation aired at the same time as seasons 1 and 2 of Deep Space New. Then, from 1995 to 1999, Traveler broadcast at the same time as Deep Space New. TV seasons were considerably longer back then, but it’s not uncommon to air two Trek shows in the same week.

However, as experts and journalists suggested, it seems more likely that Picard Season 2 will just start airing later than originally announced, likely to the right after Discovery Season 4 ends. If true, it means Picard Season 2 will be released in March 2022 instead of February. Paramount has not confirmed this schedule change, but we have contacted and will update this article with any new information they provide.

the USS Protostar boldly going into 2022. CBS / Nickelodeon

How? ‘Or’ What Prodigy fit into the Star Trek 2022 schedule?

Although Discovery will not air any new episodes in January 2022, the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy will be. After this series quietly had its own midseason finale on November 18, it will return for four more episodes starting January 6. Strangely, Prodigy will take another one break after Discovery is returning and will air 10 more episodes before the end of 2022.

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Strange new worlds. CBS / Paramount

How will be Strange new worlds to change the story of Star Trek in 2022?

Because Discovery Airing the back half of Season 4 in early 2022, there will be at least four, and possibly even five, separate Star Trek series airing in the New Year, which has never happened before. Here is how it goes:

January 6: Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 resumes

February 11th : Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 resumes

February March: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 debuts

At some point in 2022: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Debut

And, just to make things interesting …

Although 2021 is the second year in a row that three different Star Trek shows have aired Lower decks Season 2, Discovery Season 4, and Prodigy Season 1 five various shows broadcast in 2022 would constitute a historic change. While Star Trek doesn’t really have any aspirations to be the next MCU, the number of different shows to come is still impressive.

Star Trek is, in many ways, the original geek mega-franchise. From its humble origins in the 1960s to the Trekkies sparking convention culture in the 1970s, there are several good reasons Star Trek has lived so long. But it has never thrived or proliferated like this before.