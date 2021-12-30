Vail History Walking Tours Resume in Vail Village

The walking tour begins at the Colorado Snowsports Museum and stops at various landmarks in the village.

Colorado Snow Sports Museum / Courtesy Photo

By the end of the ski season, the Colorado Snowsports Museum offers hour-long guided tours Vail History Walking Tours de Vail Village which leave from the museum at 11am every Tuesday and Thursday.

The tour takes participants through Vail’s history and describes how it became the town and resort town it is today. Prior to its establishment as a seaside resort in 1962, Vail was an isolated region, accessible only by the indigenous Ute tribe as a summer residence. On the walking tour, guides will explain how the combined efforts of WWII veterans and free-spirited adventurers made Vail a world-class ski town, and how Vails’ unique history brought it to life. distinguishes it from other mountain towns.

Jennifer Mason is the Executive Director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum, and she helped establish a regular touring program after taking over as the head of the organization in 2019. There are currently four volunteer tour guides running the program, and Mason enters. often in the role itself. share his love and knowledge of Vails history with tour groups.

“Every time you give a tour it’s different,” Mason said. each time. There are different tangents that you can continue on because there are so many people you can talk about. That’s really what you learn – the people and the characters who lived in Vail.

Tour participants will have a clearer picture of what it was like to live in Vail during its years of development, and the visions of founding city leaders such as Pete Siebert, Earl Eaton, Pepi and Sheika Gramshammer , David and Renie Gorsuch, and many more. whose names and legacies continue to define the fabric of Vail Village today.

Walk in the shoes of the first occupants of Vails.

Colorado Snow Sports Museum / Courtesy Photo

Ron Mooney is the main guide. Mooney runs the majority of the weekly tours and said he enjoys conveying the uniqueness of the environment that attracted these unique characters to Vail.

“Vail was built by the confluence of our larger generation – all those WWII veterans, 10th Mountain veterans – meeting the pre-Woodstock generation, who had that power, ‘Yes, we’ll stay here. all summer and build a house and just be a ski enthusiast for a few years, Mooney said. It was in the early ’60s that people were given the freedom to drop out of school and go build Vail. for five years, which set Vail apart and set it apart from all of these other cities.

A retired sports journalist, Mooney covered seven Olympic Games during his career, and his love for the sport and the history of skiing led his interest in Vails to the past.

I had some knowledge, but once I started to dive into it I was just captivated by all the different layers, Mooney said. I mean, the 10th Mountain Division has touched all aspects of the modern ski industry. The stories are always great and I keep getting more information.

Each of the tours begins at the Colorado Snowsports Museum, located within the Vail Village Parking facility. The group reunites and gets a brief overview of the tour before descending to the Ski Soldier Statue honoring the 10th Mountain Division, where they will learn about the division’s accomplishments during WWII. The walk then passes over the Covered Bridge and across Bridge Street, where guides point to where original buildings like the Post Office, the first medical facility, and the first shops and restaurants were located – and for many still are. .

Find out how Vail came to be the resort town and the city it is today.

Colorado Snow Sports Museum / Courtesy Photo

Since many of the founding family are still in town, Mason said tour groups are often treated to experience history lessons from the families themselves.

“A lot of times when you’re out talking about Pepi or Gorsuch – the original families that were here – you’ll meet these families,” Mason said. I once was talking about Donovan’s Copper Bar (now Vendetta’s) and John Donovan walked past it when I was talking about the antics going on there. It’s so much fun when we run into them.

The walking tour continues to the gondola, before returning to the museum. The distance is short and manageable for people of all ages and abilities, but allows guides to point out how elements of Vails history remain alive today.

Tours cost $ 5 per person and all proceeds go directly to the Colorado Snowsports Museum. All tour guides volunteer their time, and Mooney is also willing to offer private tours for those who can’t make it to Tuesday and Thursday slots, or want to focus on specific topics. In addition, Mooney arranges tours of Camp Hale with the museum.

“I’m able to make a personal connection most of the time, even if it’s a party of 10 or 12, so it’s special for me,” Mooney said. “Each tour has a different kind of vibe and experience, and I think that’s what makes it good for me. For people to come home and say not only, Oh Vail was awesome, the colors were awesome, the skiing was awesome ”, but also“ I did this really great tour ”… it really makes me feel good.

Reservations are not compulsory. The winter touring season ends the day Vails closes and will start again in the summer. For more information, call (970) 476-1876.