When Bollywood stops caring about its language

Karan Johars’ films (starting with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) sought to adapt to the westernized environment depicted. English has become cool. And this was especially highlighted in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in which the fun-loving girl played by Lisa Haydon, made numerous linguistic missteps.

Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar have relied on polyglot dialogue. The scripts of Rajkumar Hirani, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar also attempted to be plugged in and at least succeeded. However, countless writers rely on bombast for almost every second line to titillate audiences with punchlines far more suited to melodramatic plays.

Incidentally, the British television series Mind Your Language (1977-1986) had inspired the version produced in Mumbai Zabaan Sambhal Ke (1993-1997). The interplay of different languages ​​and dialects helped make the Zabaan series … a domestic fury.

In a similar vein, the feature film English Vinglish (2012) zoomed in on a housewife, wonderfully played by Sridevi, who joins a language class in New York City, to keep pace with her husband and Angrezi daughter.

Most likely, the public is more than aware of the sharp decline in cinematic language. But come to believe that this is how life and language actually are today.

Yet movies have such a huge influence, whether it is the young, the middle aged or the old, no one ever thinks of shouting out loud, Watch your tongue. “

(This article first appeared in the National Herald on Sunday.)