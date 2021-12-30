Johnny Carson’s Hollywood poker games got a lot of laughs and a bit of poker

Innovative Tonight show Host Johnny Carson is a television legend that millions of viewers feel they know well. But in her life, the notoriously private icon hasn’t talked much about her friends and activities outside of Tonight’s show. However, one thing that is no secret is that he was participating in regular and highly exclusive celebrity poker games for years before his death.

Johnny Carson | Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Johnny carson “let go” monthly poker games

While it seems Carson was not usually the one to throw the poker nights at his house, they have come to be known as his games. Through NBC, Carl Reiner recalled that poker games were like once a month for many, many years, and “that was the only time Carson let himself go.

According to Reiner, Only the murders in the building Star Steve Martin often threw a nice dinner party, which has led some to call them the “Gourmet Poker Group”.

He shared that the events were most enjoyable because Carson was playing low stakes, despite his wealth. Actor Chevy Chase also attended regularly and said the host “went to bed a lot, but was funny as hell”, as reported by NBC.

“It was good for Johnny, because he was going down at 6:30 or 7:00 after his show. It was a great evening for him to relax with friends and have fun, ”he explained. “Most of the time we did it for him, in a way he worked harder than any of us most of the time. It was great fun when Johnny was alive.

Reiner recalled that the last game was held shortly before Carson’s death in 2005. “I will never forget the last one. He was not feeling well, and he withdrew from it and that was very shortly before he passed away.”, he explained. “These poker games were very important to him.”

Steve Martin played poker with his idol, Johnny Carson