LL Cool J tests positive for COVID-19 | Entertainment





LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19. The 53-year-old rap star was scheduled to perform on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve,” but was forced to withdraw from the ABC show after testing positive for the virus. The ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’ hitmaker said in a statement to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I know it’s disappointing for millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I didn’t will no longer be able to play as planned on “New Year’s Eve”. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a Happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” The next special is hosted by Ryan Seacrest, but due to rising COVID rates in New York City, the TV star recently admitted he didn’t know what ‘New Years Rockin’ Eve ‘would look like. He explained, “We don’t know what’s going to happen. This is the most elaborate stage in live television because it is multiple stages covering entire blocks of New York City. “That’s part of the excitement of the show. We are in control, but not totally, every time.” Ryan replaced Dick as the TV show’s host in 2007 – but he’s going to struggle to be as optimistic as his predecessor this year. He said: “He would always have these wonderful quotes of hope. “It still needs to be done. But it’s certainly measured considering what we’ve all been through and still being in the middle of what would never have crossed my mind improvising on the show. New Years Eve televised five years ago. This must be a priority as we continue to get through this difficult time. “

