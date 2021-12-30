Trending ‘Taehyung Taugh Me To’ on BTS V’s Anniversary, Nicole Kidman Asks ‘Sexist’ Interview Question & More





As the day draws to a close, it’s time to take a look at some new Hollywood trends. Many celebrities have made headlines today for several reasons. Today’s biggest event turned out to be V’s birthday, member of K-pop group BTS, Kim Taehyung. Social media was abuzz with ARMY covering him with birthday wishes and love. Additionally, Nicole Kidman opened up about a sexiest interview question she recently asked when targeting her split with Tom Cruise. Dwayne Johnson called Vin Diesel a “manipulator” as he asked him to return to Fast & Furious. For more dope, scroll down. Also Read – BTS V Birthday Special: Cute Taetae In Warm Gucci Boy, Kim Taehyung’s Transformation Over The Years Is Amazing [VIEW PICS] ‘TaehyungTaughMeTo’ trends on Twitter for BTS V’s anniversary Also Read – BTS: On Kim Taehyung’s Birthday Fans From Dubai, Egypt, India, Ukraine, Chile And Other Countries Raining Love On Their Baby Pictures Bear On Twitter, #TaehyungTaughMeTo was trending as ARMY celebrated BTS Member V’s birthday. Fans shared what they learned from the K-pop band member. Social networks have been buzzing to celebrate the star’s birthday. Also Read – Hollywood Trends News Today: BTS’s J-Hope Sets a Thirst Trap for Kim Namjoon Fans, Selena Gomez’s New Tattoo Gets Attention and More #TaehyungTaughtMeTo not to limit myself to what is, but to give me the space to imagine what could be?#HappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/Waq1BQz8Ht ??? (@ SaraBangtan07) December 29, 2021 #TaehyungTaughtMeTo understand that whenever her birthday ends it’s the new year for us bangtannies sam & max? (@teaofbangtan) December 30, 2021 Nicole Kidman asks ‘sexist’ interview question In a recent interview, Nicole Kidman spoke about how much she loved the fact that her film Being the Ricardos, which is about a failed marriage, doesn’t have a happy ending. “This movie says you can grow an amazing relationship and leave vestiges of it that exist forever. Yes, it’s really beautiful. It’s a creative, romantic relationship that doesn’t work. But where it comes from. extraordinary things. And I love it. I love that it isn’t a happy ending, read her quote as reported by The Guardian. In return, she was asked with “exquisite care” if she was making a statement about her broken marriage to Tom Cruise. Which she found to be sexier when she replied to the reporter: “And I would ask not to be labeled that way either. It almost seems sexist to me because I’m not sure anyone would say this to a man. And at some point you go, Give me my life. In his right. “ Dwayne Johnson responds to Vin Diesel request for Fast & Furious comeback In an interview with CNN, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock made it clear that he will not be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. He even called Vin Diesel a manipulator. He was quoted as saying, “Wines’ recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like him raising his children in the post, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out. . We talked about it months ago. And I came to a clear understanding. “ Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver divorce final After almost 10 years, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are legally separated. It was in 2011 that Maria filed for divorce from Arnold after he allegedly confessed that he had had a child with a member of the household staff years earlier. Chris Hemsworth leaves fans surprised as he takes snow baths On Instagram, Chris Hemsworth shared a photo showcasing his snow baths. He is seen shirtless as he is covered with a little snow. He captioned it as follows: “Ice baths are old news. It’s all about snow baths in 2022.” Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

