Bombay: Actress Sharvari Wagh solidified her position as a promising debutant in the industry with her performance in the recently released film – Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor, who is currently known as Bollywood's new Babli, knows she still has a lot to explore in the industry and her journey has only just begun. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Sharvari talks at length about her projects in Bollywood and how she appreciates the taste of the industry with all the love and appreciation that has come to her this year.

When asked if this is where she expected to be by the end of the year, she replied, "I definitely got more than I expected. I have a lot of love and appreciation this year for my work. It was my first performance, so I was sort of making my way into the hearts of the audience.

Sharvari says she is not yet ready to judge the industry and that as a newcomer, she would allow herself to gasp more to comment on what's good and what isn't for her in the cinematic space. " I just started. I haven't really got a taste for industry yet. I haven't met any people yet and just started to do so. It would be premature to comment on this. I will need fresh air to understand this industry and meet more people to do any kind of observation, "she explains.

But does she feel enchanted with the glamor of the industry or does she fear the kind of work she would get here, the actor confidently says he believes in his craft and his potential as an actor? . “Time and time again, we’ve seen people succeed (big) in the industry. Good actors are always in demand. Every filmmaker and every production wants to work with good actors. In our time, in fact, there’s such an influx of content that we’re on the luckier front because there are so many movies and shows being made today that a good actor is always in demand. If you’re a good actor, you’ll always end up finding work in the industry, ”she says.

After Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari will team up with YRF again. The announcement will be made next year. Watch this space for more exclusive and interesting Bollywood updates!