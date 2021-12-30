SEX, LIES, & BETRAYAL MEMOIRS OF A HOLLYWOOD STAR arrives in Melbourne in Victorian premiere





After a highly successful Brisbane debut and sold-out shows in Adelaide, award-winning theater company JTM Productions is delighted to bring their critically acclaimed production of Sex, Lies & Betrayal – Memoirs of a Hollywood Star to Melbourne in a Victorian premiere. On a lavish vintage score, the shining world of Hollywood and behind-the-scenes scandals come to life in fascinating detail in this steamy true story of a 1940s Hollywood grande dame who is only known by her pseudonym. “Miss Nightingale”. Starring popular theater artist Karla Hillam who is described as “scorching” and “every inch a Hollywood goddess” (Weekend Notes), this solo cabaret “is a show worth attending” (Nothing Ever Happens in Brisbane). Featuring classics reinvented by Cole porter, Christina aguilera, Frank sinatra, Edith Piaf, Amy winehouse, Billie Eilish, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more “Sex, Lies & Betrayal is a show that stays with you long after the curtain closes.” The review Au “Hollywood in the 1940s was definitely glamorous. Secrets were rife, gossip was a way of life, and movie moguls ruled. said producer, screenwriter and director Margaret Fisk AM. “It has been exciting to stage the memoir of Miss Nightingale. She sure had a fascinating life, dirty little scandals and everything. Reading his memoirs made me blush because they are quite scorching, but his story is truly one of love and loss, of temptation and loneliness, and his journey and his sometimes questionable choices are something that many people care about. people can relate. The exquisite Tusk High Bar in Windsor will be transformed into Miss Nightingale’s boudoir and patrons are encouraged to dress their best to enjoy an immersive experience of all things Hollywood, from decadent cocktails named after stars from famous movies to a Hollywood-inspired menu. So who is this mysterious Miss Nightingale? She is an adulterer, a seductress and a femme fatale who says it all; stories of passion, pain and betrayal and in her true form, Miss Nightingale knows where all the skeletons are buried and isn’t afraid to spill the bean. The performances are from January 13 to 21, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tusk High Bar, upstairs, 67 Green St, Windsor Tickets starting at $ 30 (show only) or dinner show starting at 6:30 p.m. For reservations: www.nicolasgentilemusic.com/onhighcabaret

