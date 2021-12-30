Entertainment
How many have you explored?
Five Book-Based Bollywood Films: Writers and readers have expressed skepticism when it comes to adapting books for the screen, whether it’s a classic novel or a fiction pulp. They tend to compartmentalize these two sections of art. But time and time again, the movies have proven that adaptations of books can work wonders. For example, that of Vishal Bharadwaj Haider, which is a film about Kashmir and the rivalry that takes on the political climate there. It is based on William Shakespeare Hamlet.
In 1999, Salman Rushdie said: “Books and movies are different languages, and attempts at translation often fail. »After several failed starts, an adaptation of the book, Midnight children, in film was directed and released in 2012, which was directed by Deepa Mehta, who has made critically acclaimed cinema-style films Fire, 1947 Earth and The water.
During the last years, The suitable boy, a Netflix web series was released in 2020. It is directed by Mira Nair and Shimit Amin. It was also an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s book with the same title. Critics pointed to the awkward use of language for communication between characters and a jam-packed eight-episode series that attempted to fit into a 1,488-page book.
However, this constant struggle between good adaptation and poor visuals continues in art. Directors and actors come with their own sense of translating the emotions that a book and its writer contain. This sometimes hits the right chords and other times misses the mark. But in recent years, with Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms becoming a major source of entertainment, there has been an influx of films adapted from books.
Here is a list of five Hindi films adapted from books:
The White Tiger
The film starred Adarsh Gaurav, Rajkumar Rao and Priyanka Chopra. It is available on Netflix. The film is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Arvind Adiga. He managed to bring the book to life on screen. The story revolves around the protagonist Balram, who hails from a backward caste village. The book and film show his journey from start to finish to becoming a successful entrepreneur. It is a commentary on India’s class and caste system, the rural and urban distinction. The film was nominated for an Academy Award in 2021, in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.
The girl on the train
The film is an adaptation of a 2019 film of the same name by Emily Blunt. It was adapted from the book of the same name by author Paula Hawkin. It stars Parineeti Chopra as the main actor. She plays the role of Meera, an amnesiac divorcee. She is also an alcoholic. The story revolves around the character of Aditi Rao Hydari, Mobi Mehta, who is missing. The film was released on Netflix on February 26 of this year. The other cast includes Kriti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and Ishita Dutta.
Ray
This is a collection of four short films adapted from the writings of Satyajit Ray. Since Ray’s majority writings were thrillers and crime, the anthology revolves around this as well. The four short films are- Hungama Hain Kyon Barpa, Do not forget me, Bahroupiya and Projector. Among which, the most buzzed film was Hungama Hain Kyon Barpa,which was directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The film starred Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao. It is adapted from Barin Bhowmick disease,written by Ray. It was about a man with kleptomania, which is a condition where the person has a recurring urge to steal. The anthology was released on June 25 on Netflix.
Cobalt Blue
The film is an adaptation of a novel of the same name written by Sachin Kundalkar. It is the story of a brother and a sister who fall in love with the same person played by Prateik Babbar. It directs the discovery of sexuality to the complicated relationships between siblings and the man they both fell in love with. The film also stars Anjali Sivaraman and Neelay Mehendale. The film is set in the early 90s.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
The film is about the real mafia queen Gangubai, who owned a brothel and defended the rights of sex workers operating in the Hiramandi red light zone. The film is based on the chapter of the book Mumbai queens by Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt as Gangubai. The theatrical release is scheduled for February 18, 2022. In March, Bhansali was summoned to the Mazagaon court in a libel case filed by Gangubai’s adopted son, Babuji Rawji Shah, who also filed a lawsuit against the perpetrators of the delivered.
