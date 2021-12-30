Camila Cabello secures $ 4.3 million for burglary villa in Hollywood Hills





Less than a year after her Hollywood Hills villa was robbed, singer Camila Cabello sold the place for $ 4.3 million. It’s a happy ending for the Cinderella star, who paid $ 3.375 million for the 1970s mansion in 2019. She also got $ 350,000 above her asking price, finding a buyer in less than two weeks. . Full of charm, the property opens onto a private courtyard and a white stucco exterior dotted with ivy. Forged ironwork lines the doorway, leading to designer spaces with tiled floors, glass walls, and colorful fireplaces. 1/12 The entrance.

(New objective) 2/12 The living room.

(New objective) 3/12 The fireplace.

(New objective) 4/12 The recording studio.

(New objective) 5/12 The dining room.

(New objective) 6/12 The kitchen.

(New objective) seven/12 Bedroom.

(New objective) 8/12 The swimming pool.

(New objective) 9/12 The backyard.

(New objective) ten/12 The dining terrace.

(New objective) 11/12 The outdoor lounge.

(New objective) 12/12 The Spanish-style villa.

(New objective) During his two-year stay, Cabello converted a guest bedroom into a recording studio and added a vocal booth in the garage. After the burglary, she also installed security cameras and an alarm and intercom system throughout the 3,570 square foot floor plan. The land is less than a sixth of an acre but manages to squeeze into a variety of outdoor spaces. Sliding doors open directly to a saltwater pool behind the house, and several balconies and an elevated living room overlook the flowery space above. There is also a dining terrace, a fireplace, a fireplace and a loggia topped by a lantern with an outdoor kitchen. Denise Rosner of Compass had the list. Scott Moore of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. Cabello, 24, rose to prominence as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony, which appeared on the reality show The X Factor. As a solo artist, she received three Grammy nominations and won two Latin Grammys with the hits Havana and Never Be the Same.

