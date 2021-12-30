Mercilessly hated Neha Kakkar for his weight gain; Internet user says I thought she was Bharti Singh





It’s been a while since Neha Kakkar witnessed trolls for her weight gain. The singer, her husband Rohanpreet Singh and her family even created a video dealing with pregnancy rumors. But it seems that a certain section is still struggling to accept the changes in their body. Scroll below for all the details! It was in November when reports surfaced on the internet that Neha and Rohanpreet were expecting their first child. Reacting to the same, the singer of Coca Cola had declared in a video, I admit that I gained weight around my belly but not so much that I look pregnant! I can be a little chubby. Right now I’m just a little chubby, that doesn’t mean I’m pregnant. In the latest spotting, Neha Kakkar was seen alongside her husband Rohanpreet Singh at the airport. They are said to have attended a concert in Goa on the occasion of the New Year. The singer opted for a loose lilac-colored dress and paired it with white sneakers. You could visibly see that Neha Kakkar gained a few extra pounds. But netizens have started bombarding social media platforms with trolls. Some even compared her to Bharti Singh. One user wrote, Chota sardar aayega Another wrote, At first I thought she was pregnant A comment read, For a split second I thought she was Bharti Singh Bharti Singh lite, another shared. At first I thought she was Bharti, one user mentioned. So big? asked another. Take a look at the look worn by Neha Kakkar below: Looks like the trolls won’t let go of Neha Kakkar despite the millions of lectures on body positivity! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates. Must read: Kapil Sharma asks SS Rajamouli if he is living a simple life just to be sheltered from income tax? Here’s how the RRR maker reacted Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

