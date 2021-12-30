Boba Fett actor reflects on these attack of the clones flashbacks





Much of Boba Fett’s story being unknown since his apparent death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the first in the series of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett featured a series of flashbacks, including one to the death of his father Jango Fett on Geonosis. While at first glance, the images in this flashback appeared to be images that had appeared in Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones, eagle-eyed fans noticed that some of the shots were slightly different or had not been seen before, with young Boba Fett actor Daniel Logan confirming that while it was him in these flashbacks, he did. was from different angles than what appeared in this movie. Discover the new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney +. When a fan asked Logan about a new snap showing him apparently staring at his dad’s helmet, Logan confirmed, “That particular hit on the shoulder is new. The rest of the youngsters [Boba Fett] comes from the 2000 filming in Australia. “ *** SPOIL ALERT **

Don’t scroll any further if you don’t want it #BobaFett’s book spoilers. You were warned. B

THE

B

A F

E

T

T L

I

V

E

S

! This blow to the shoulder is new. The rest of the youth #Boba Fett is from the 2000 filming in Australia. https://t.co/YbW136JOH5 -Daniel Logan (@Daniel_Logan) December 30, 2021 With almost 20 years since the release of Attack of the Clones and with Disney having bought Lucasfilm in 2012 to find ways to move the franchise forward, seeing this preview of the previous film and the original Boba Fett introduction surely evoked nostalgic memories among fans. This wasn’t the only major flashback to the series premiere, as audiences finally saw how Boba Fett managed to survive the Sarlacc after falling into Carkoon’s Great Pit on Tatooine. Fans first learned that the Bounty Hunter survived in the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, but it wasn’t until later in the season that we saw him reclaim his iconic armor. The season finale then saw Fett’s tease return to Jabba’s Palace to take the throne from the former gangster, with Fennec Shand by his side. While specific details of how Fett survived the Sarlacc weren’t entirely necessary to enjoy his role in The Mandalorian, Boba Fett’s book used those flashbacks to highlight his tenacity and resilience, with future episodes sure to shed some light on what made the figure so legendary in the galaxy from afar. Discover the new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney +. What did you think of the flashbacks? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk about Star Wars and horror!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://comicbook.com/starwars/news/star-wars-book-of-boba-fett-attack-of-the-clones-flashback-daniel-logan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos