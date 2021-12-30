Hollywood assesses new production security measures as Omicron push hits West Coast

An alliance of Hollywood studios and entertainment industry unions is considering potential changes to current COVID-19 safety protocols for film sets in the wake of the outbreak of infections caused by Omicron.

The contract that dictates the conditions under which film and television crews returned to work during the pandemic expires on January 15. Prior to that, discussions took place between the unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on how to deal with the current increase in cases, including potentially increasing the number of tests on sets, two said. people familiar with the talks who were not authorized to comment publicly. There is no agreement on the terms yet, one of the people said. Currently, the actors and their relatives in the so-called A zone of the film sets are tested at least three times a week. AMPTP spokesperson Jarryd Gonzales made no comment.

We’re looking to see if there is anything we can do to improve the circumstances, said Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer of eminent Teamsters Local 399, which represents casting directors, stage managers and drivers. He declined to comment on the specific measures envisaged. We’re always looking for ways to improve protocols and adapt as we peak.

So far, the impact on Hollywood productions of the increased number of cases in LA County has been limited, as most had already stopped for the holidays until the New Year. While it may be too early to say what impact the latest increase in the number of cases will have when productions plan to restart in January, so far there are no signs of a winter shutdown like that. which delayed the return to work of the film industry until the end of January last winter.

The most publicized victim of the outbreak is the latest series from The Crown, which was filming its fifth season in the UK. Scheduled for release in November 2022, the drama is set to cover the most eventful period of the recent British monarchy, the tumultuous failed marriage of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales. Elizabeth Debicki took on the role of older Diana, with Dominic West taking on the role of Prince Charles.

However, earlier this month, the Netflix show had to stop filming a day earlier than planned for the Christmas holidays, following a few positive cases of COVID-19 within production, Netflix said. in a press release.

It’s not just movie productions that have been affected, as Los Angeles County reported one of its highest single-day coronavirus cases this week, with the positivity rate more than doubling. Some Hollywood businesses have been forced into premature or extended vacation closings.

William Morris Endeavor, headquartered in Beverly Hills, reported 22 active cases of COVID-19 this month, by LA County. This led to the talent agency shutting its offices for an extended period from Dec. 15 with plans not to reopen until Jan. 18, WME spokeswoman Marie Sheehy said.

Santa Monica-based Lionsgate recently had a cluster of three cases, according to LA County. Its offices are now closed for the holidays until Jan. 2, as the company in November requested that employees work from home during the first week of the new year, according to a person with knowledge of the studio’s plans who was not. not allowed to do so. speak publicly.

Warner Bros. has reported a cluster of three infections at its Burbank-based visitation center, according to the LA County. The studio declined to comment.

Kevin Harts-based production companies Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Encino have reported a total of 14 cases, according to LA County. The county lists five active cases in HartBeat and nine in Laugh Out Loud. However, the infections did not occur at the offices, which were closed during the pandemic with no scheduled reopening date, the companies said in a statement.

Following an optional outdoor dinner among a subsection of our employees, all vaccinated, we were alerted to a positive test from one of the participants. We then made testing resources available to everyone in attendance at the rally and reported any further positive tests to the country out of caution. We were not in production during this time. We will resume production as planned in January and continue to implement strict Covid protocols, the companies said in an emailed statement. They are now working with LA County to update their records for accuracy, they added.

Film production has largely managed to get the cameras rolling since the summer of 2020, after a three-month hiatus. As Christmas approached, filming was still well above pre-pandemic levels in LA

During the week of December 20-26, there were 249 days of filming for commercials, feature films and on-site television productions in the region, according to FilmLA, the nonprofit that manages the permits. of movie. This exceeds the 165 filming days recorded from December 21, 2020 to December 27, 2020 and the 117 filming days from December 23, 2019 to December 29, 2019.

The film industry’s back-to-work agreement has been extended and amended since its first agreement in September 2020.

This summer, the coalition agreed to authorize productions to impose the vaccination of team members working in the most at-risk areas of the sets, where artists are unmasked. In the fall of 2020, unions in the film and television industry reached an agreement with AMPTP, which includes studios like Netflix, Walt Disney and Apple, on sick pay terms and conditions. provisions for testing and quarantine to allow teams to return to work.

Over the past year, those protocols, which include testing, social distancing and wearing masks, have helped suppress epidemics on film sets. Even though the Delta variant of COVID-19 made its presence felt in Hollywood this summer, production has returned to pre-pandemic levels driven by demand for content from streaming companies seeking to catch up with production.