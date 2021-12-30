Shilpa Shirodkar, first Indian actress to be vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19





Actress Shilpa Shirodhkar, who has worked in films like “Hum” and “Aankhen,” revealed Thursday, December 30, that she tested positive for COVID-19. Shilpa was the first Indian actress to be vaccinated against the virus because she received a Sinopharm vaccine injection in Dubai in January of this year. Shilpa shared a photo on her Instagram account and informed her followers that she is on her fourth day of quarantine. She wrote: “POSITIVE COVID !!! # Dyay4 stay safe everyone please get vaccinated and follow all the rules … your government knows what is best for you. A lot of love.” She also added hashtags like #getvaccinated, #maskon, and #staysafe in the caption. Shilpa is the sister-in-law of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu who is married to Namrata Shirodkar. She had taken the COVID vaccine in Dubai in January. At the time, Shilpa posted a photo of herself on Instagram showing her bandage after being injected with the vaccine. “Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here I am 2021 Thank you United Arab Emirates”, she wrote. Shilpa was a popular Hindi film actress in the 1990s and featured in films such as “Aankhen”, “Khuda Gawah”, “Hum”, “Mrityudand” and others from 1989 to 2000. She had made a comeback to comedy after 13 years apart with the TV show “Ek Mutthi Aasmaan” on Zee TV in 2013. She also appeared in a few other series, but was not very successful. Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, her cousin, film producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani have tested positive for Covid-19. Arjun’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, has also been diagnosed with coronavirus. (With entries from ANI)

