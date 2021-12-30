The life of ITV actress Vera with her hugely famous actor husband and their children who starred in the BBC’s Endeavor and The Serpent





ITV’s hit drama Vera returns to our screens tonight and TV fans can’t wait to see more of Lorraine Ashbourne back in action. The 60-year-old actress has had quite a career and her CV includes The Bill, Casualty, Silent Witness and Unforgotten. But his personal life is arguably even more interesting. Did you know, for example, that her husband is also a famous actor? READ MORE: The Harry Potter actor who looks completely unrecognizable 20 years after the movie Well, he is – and his name is Andy Serkis, best known for his motion capture performances as Gollum in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies.





He also played King Kong in the movie … King Kong, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot and Supreme Leader Snoke in recent Star Wars movies. Serkis is actually one of the highest grossing actors of all time thanks to his motion-cap performances and has won a number of BAFTA nominations along the way. He’s made the leap into directing in recent years, taking the helm of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, from the Spider-Man film series. Lorraine shares three children with Serkis, the two oldest being Ruby and Louis Serkis – and they are stars in their own right.



