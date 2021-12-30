Entertainment
Best Entertainment Stories In 2021: Jeopardy, Haunted Houses & Did You Know The Hollywood Star Was From North Carolina?
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – 2021 has been a great, exciting adventure in entertainment.
We took a few L’s and learned a few things about Charlotte DaBaby’s beloved rapper and others. Some revelations were negative and others shocking, but at least we didn’t get the end of the stick too badly.
Here are the top 10 entertainment stories you read the most on WNCT.com.
10. The best haunted houses in North Carolina
In October, we discovered an exciting and spooky discovery of some of North Carolina’s best haunted houses, from the Woods of Terror to the Darkside Haunted Estates.
9. Kinstons Jaime Pressly leads a group of famous North Carolina actresses; three others may surprise you
From movie stars and major musicians to professional ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there is no shortage of evidence on the quality of life. What’s surprising to many is how many of these famous people got their start here in North Carolina. Anyone who wants to admire and envy the biggest stars in the world just has to look on Instagram.
8. Reports: Dr Dre has a brain aneurysm, in intensive care
Music mogul Dr Dre suffered from a brain aneurysm and was rushed to hospital in January. The startling news has caused many of our subscribers to follow his progress.
7. Why were the Weeknds backup dancers wearing bandages during the Super Bowl halftime show?
Many did not understand why The Weeknd’s backup dancers wore bandages on their heads during the Super Bowl halftime show. He then revealed that the meaning of the head bandages set was to reflect Hollywood culture.
6. Nelly will highlight the MumFest concert in New Bern on October 29th
Grammy-winning artist Nelly highlighted the MumFest concert and became one of the greatest artists to ever perform in the city of New Bern.
5. Lawsuit filed against Fixer to Fabulous hosts
A lawsuit has been filed against adorable couple Dave and Jenny Marrs, who host HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous. The lawsuit said the plaintiffs were responsible for fixing the improper renovations and asked for at least $ 75,000 in compensation.
4. Dave Chappelle Receives Harsh Criticism For Jokes About Charlotte, NC, Rapper DaBaby Shooting Walmart
Comedian Dave Chappelle has been criticized for jokes he made about DaBaby in a Netflix special called “The Closer”. In the special, he joked about DaBaby being linked to a fatal shooting at a Walmart in the Charlotte area and his homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud music festival.
3. Tiger Kings Joe Exotic divorces her husband
It seems like every time a story about Joe Exotic and Netflix’s unreal “Tiger King” series came up, WNCT.com followers were stuck for more. Joe Exotic divorced her husband Dillon Passage after the release of “Tiger King”. He claims his world has been immersed in media and public attention. Nine months later, after meeting Joe, he was arrested and has been in jail ever since.
2. Not Just Andy Griffith: These Famous Hollywood Actors Come From Here In North Carolina
We’ve learned that many famous Hollywood actors were born here in North Carolina, and not just Andy Griffith. If you think you know your favorite actor like that, think again. This story captivated our audience and taught us a thing or two about some of Hollywood’s biggest names.
Here’s who America thinks should be Jeopardy’s new host!
Since the death of legendary Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy” has been looking for a permanent host and experimenting to find the best fit. While many Americans would agree that no one could ever replace beloved longtime host Trebek, so far Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, the show’s current co-hosts, are well on their way to making it happen. final!
