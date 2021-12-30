Not good at all! – daily timetables from Portsmouth

Well, here’s the positive for this week’s review. This is not a sequel. However, it is a PREQUEL… .. The King’s Man is the prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service of 2014 and Kingsman: The Golden Circle of 2017. They are essentially spy films about a group of agents. secrets that help typical agencies (CIA, MI6, etc.). The first two films were good, with the 2017 sequel falling a bit flat.

I may have held the original film with more weight because there is a pug named after Jack Bauer (yes, the series 24’s Jack Bauer!). but it was an improvised choice. Would this film live up to previous entries or would it be a seizure of money?

On the film.

We open in 1902 and meet our protagonist named Orlando Oxford (Fiennes) he is also duke. He and his family visit a concentration camp in South Africa. It was during the Boer War (a war I just learned about recently at OSU.) I immediately commented that the CGI looked “off”. Oxford (Fiennes) meets an old friend and an ambush takes place. I knew where this was leading… his wife is murdered… in front of their son. That the determining factor for this film and the GIANT scary image of his wife in their mansion.

We then go to 12 years later. Oxford’s son Conrad (Dickinson) is 17 or 18 and he flies with his father. He aspires to join the army and fight for his country. Orlando (Fiennes) became a bit of a recluse after the death of his wife. He protects his son to an extent that

causes friction between the two. We meet his staff Polly (Artertson) and Shola (Hounsou) who help run the estate. These two characters are some of the rare highlights of this film. So what is this movie really about? How are the “Kingsmen” created?

We have a simmering conflict in the bowels of the Great War. A group of individuals (most of whom are modeled after real people) plan to cause great battles and defeats to take over the world. The supporting cast of Evil Henchmen aren’t the usual types of cookie cutters. Specifically, Grigori Rasputin (Ifans) is a site to see.

The Ifans actor does a fantastic job of making this character (think of a real person in the story) shocking, weird, and those dance moves… wow. Orlando and Conrad both travel to meet Archduke Franz Ferdinand via Sarajevo and this is where the creation permit is used. The Archduke and his wife were murdered and by a man named Gavrilo Princip in real life, however, this movie uses this real event to lead our protagonist to duty.

I will not go into the plot further. I’m sure you can see where this is leading. Orlando (Fiennes) tries to prevent his son from participating in the Great War while reluctantly trying to save the world. It was kind of interesting when I went back to watching the movie and learned that the “bad guys” were real people and most of the events described actually happened, but not at this point. For example, a character is killed in a ship by an underwater missile and it is reported that he struck a mine. This is how it was reported. However, in the movie we see that it was the “Big Bad”.

I would have liked to have used real life to paint a picture for entertainment and the origins of a smart band would have been interesting or clever. It fell flat. The humor was forced and the dialogue was worse. We’ve got a great cast here across the board, but it seemed like every other sentence elicited a moan of annoyance. No one says these things in real life. Go on. Around the third act, the film becomes silly. There is a goat… yes a goat… hanging between the walls of a mountain and manages to climb back up to safety. The “big bad” reveals himself and with a dramatic pause removes his hairpiece. It might sound funny if this was a cheesy kid’s movie, but it definitely wasn’t. I’m not the type to frown with vulgarity but even this movie was a bit too much.

I will say that the transitions between scenes and the way the cinematography was used had times where I was slightly impressed. However, those moments were rare and when you have a CGI that looks laughable it just doesn’t work. I hate to say it, but even with a great cast (other than the one that played President Woodrow Wilson) this movie isn’t good at all. If you want to be confused and laugh in shock and bewilderment by all means, I suggest you review Spiderman. A good cast with bad dialogue will never win. 1 ½ stars out of 5