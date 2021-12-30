Nora Fatehi tests positive for COVID-19, “It touched me very hard”, she writes





A photo of Nora Fatehi. (courtesy: norafathi) Strong points “Please stay safe guys,” she added.

“Unfortunately, I reacted badly to it,” she added.

“I’m working on recovery right now,” she wrote New Delhi: Actress Nora Fatehi on Thursday revealed in her Instagram story that she had tested positive for COVID-19. “Hey guys unfortunately I’m fighting Covid right now… Honestly this hit me really hard! I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under the supervision of a doctor,” she wrote in her Instagram story . The 29-year-old actor added, “Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, this spreads quickly and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I reacted badly, it could happen to anyone, be careful! I’m working on recovery Right now, that’s all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care of yourself, stay safe. “ Read Nora Fatehi’s statement here: Screenshot of Nora Fatehi’s Instagram story. Meanwhile, spokesperson for Nora Fatehi said the actress tested positive two days ago and cooperated with officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The spokesperson also said the actor’s outdoor photos circling social media were old and had not been released since being diagnosed with COVID-19. “The spotting images in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event and Nora has not come out of nowhere recently. We therefore ask to ignore the old images,” the spokesperson said, the agency reported. PTI press. Nora Fatehi rose to popularity with her dance performance on the song Dilbar from the movie Satyamev Jayate. She also starred in films like 3d street dancer, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She also appeared in the Salman Khan film Bharat. She recently presented Satyameva Jayate 2, with John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. Nora has also been seen in Bhuj: the pride of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in leading roles. In terms of work, Nora Fatehi is best known for her special dance performances in the cinema – she appears in songs from films such as Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D and At the bay. She has appeared on reality TV shows such as big boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Nora Fatehi also appeared as a guest on the show. Deewane dance instead of Madhuri Dixit for a few episodes. (With PTI entries)

