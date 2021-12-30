Samantha on keeping her distance from Bollywood: I found my marks in the South

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rose to fame not only giving us massive southern hits but also acting in Hindi cinema. Recently, in a conversation with a major daily, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about why she has moved away from Bollywood for a long time and how OTT platforms are helping to erase borders.

For the uninitiated, Samantha recently appeared in a “Family Man 2” web series and tried out the role of Raji. The actress has garnered immense appreciation for her biting performance on the show.

Speaking to the Bombay Times, when Samantha was asked if she was all about Bollywood, the actress said, “I never thought I would do a web series, but that changed with the show. from Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. I am learning to say never say never. The appreciation I have received has been more than I expected. I feel I have the confidence to accept new ones challenges now.

Sharing why she has stayed away from Bollywood for so long, Samantha said she finds her place in the South and has only gained confidence in her job in the past two years. “I always made bad choices and didn’t do the kind of work that satisfied me. Things have changed a lot over the past two years, and now I am confident to meet the challenges. I don’t try everything and then see what works. I usually take the time to perfect something before moving on to another challenge. That’s why it took me so long to get there, ”she added.