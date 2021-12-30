William Jones identified as LAPD officer involved in fatal shooting of teenage girl at North Hollywood Burlington store – CBS Los Angeles

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) The Los Angeles Police Department released the name of the officer involved in the North Hollywood Burlington store shooting that killed an assault suspect and a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet.

The officer is identified as Officer William Jones, who is assigned to the North Hollywood Division.

Los Angeles Police believe the girl was hit by a stray bullet that went through a locker room wall. The 14-year-old was identified by the LA County Coroners’ Office on Friday as Valentina Orellana-Peralta.

A woman who was assaulted by the suspect was taken to hospital with moderate to severe injuries, police said.

The situation unfolded when officers were dispatched to the Burlington store on Laurel Canyon and Victory Boulevard at around 11:45 a.m. in response to a 911 call from a person who said they heard arguments inside the store. store and gunfire, police said.

As officers answered the call, police received additional reports of a possible active shooter, according to LAPD Captain Stacy Spell.

As officers responded, they arrived at this location and began a search for a suspect, Spell said. While searching for a suspect, officers encountered an individual who was assaulting another, and a shootout involving an officer occurred.

The suspect was shot and killed, police said. LAPD deputy chief Dominic Choi said that during a subsequent search, police found a hole in part of the drywall that was in front of the officer or officers who opened fire on the suspect.

We went behind (the wall), and it turned out to be a changing room up there, Choi said. We were able to locate a 14 year old woman who was found deceased in this locker room.

When asked if the girl was shot by police, Choi replied, “As a preliminary matter, we think this round was a round of officers.

It was initially unclear whether the teenager’s parents were in the store at the time and whether she was hiding in the locker room when she was killed by the stray bullet. An LAPD source revealed to the Los Angeles Times that the victim’s mother was in the locker room with her as her daughter tried on dresses for her quinceaneras.

A woman who was assaulted by the suspect when police arrived was taken to hospital in an unknown condition. She was seen in video footage of the scene loaded into an ambulance, awake but bloody.

Choi said it was not clear if the suspect was armed.

We couldn’t find a weapon, Choi said. However, until the coroner arrives and we do a full search for the suspect, it won’t be final. But so far, we haven’t located a gun.

He said officers found a steel or metal cable lock, a very heavy lock, near the suspect that could have been used in the assault.

An employee, who did not want to be identified, told CBSLA that she had just started working in Burlington a week earlier. She said she saw the suspect attack his first victim.

I was with other customers trying to get them to the exit, and the suspect was waiting downstairs, the employee said. The client in front of me, he attacked her and hit her with a bicycle chain.

The fatal shooting happened just two days before Christmas. Concerned parents lined up outside the store, awaiting news from those inside.

We’re at the very preliminary part of that investigation, Spell said. There are always surveillance tapes to watch, witnesses to talk to, and we watch body-worn videos.

Grieving family members converged on the store in search of answers.

These are sequences of tragic and unfortunate events, Choi said.

Choi said the LAPD Force’s Investigation Division and the LA County Inspector General’s Office were both at the scene to investigate. According to Choi, investigators had yet to examine footage from the store’s security cameras or video from cameras worn on the bodies of officers.

The Southern California Department of Justice Police Shooting Investigation Team is also investigating the incident.

Burlington issued a statement in response to the tragic shooting.

In Burlington, our hearts are heavy following the tragic incident that occurred today at our store in North Hollywood, California. Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers and associates. This is an ongoing investigation, and we support the authorities.

LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore, who was out of town at the time of the shooting, also released a statement about the incident: