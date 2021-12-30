Who owns the most expensive CD in the world?





Last Word Features / Courtesy Photo Like so many of life’s great mysteries, it all started with a press release. On July 27, the US Department of Justice sent out a topical alert with the title catching the attention of US Sells Unique Wu-Tang Clan Album Confiscated by Convicted Hedge Fund Manager Martin Shkreli. Thanks to the diligent and persistent efforts of this office and its law enforcement partners, said acting United States lawyer Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying. and robbed investors to get rich. While the federal government doesn’t usually sell lightly used CDs, this one was worth it. On the one hand, Wu-Tang Clans Once Upon a Time in Shaolin is a 2-CD box set, featuring 31 unreleased tracks that took the iconic hip-hop group six full years to record. But what makes the 2015 album even more special is the fact that it was released in a limited edition, enclosed in an engraved nickel-silver box with a leather-bound parchment lyric book, and sold to auction for $ 2 million at Martin Pharma. Bro Shkreli, the hedge fund manager who infamously licensed an anti-HIV drug and raised its price from $ 13.50 to $ 750 a pill. In 2017, Shkreli was charged with securities fraud and sentenced to seven years in prison. The federal government then seized the album and auctioned it off to satisfy the balance of a $ 7.4 million forfeiture judgment. So who is the anonymous party who now owns the most expensive CD in the world? And how much did they pay him? These questions remained unanswered until a few weeks ago, when PleasrDAO, a collective of non-fungible token enthusiasts and investors, posted a video on their website titled We Bought the Unreleased Wu-Tang Clan Album With Crypto. There is no more legendary, iconic and historic piece of physical music on earth than the single copy of Wu-Tang Clans’ unreleased album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, the leader of PleasrDAOs boasted. , Jamis Johnson, with the zeal of a child showing off. his new bike. After nearly a decade in secret and in private hands, PleasrDAO purchased the full album, with the intention of overseeing and fulfilling Wus’ original vision… The Heckle. At this point, it’s unclear what this heckling will look like. When Wu-Tang sold the album at auction, he came up with the stipulation that the music could not be marketed until the year 2103, which is still a long way off. Purchasing it, Shkreli said he did not intend to listen to the album, but simply bought it to hide it from people. PleasrDAO, who bought the album for $ 4 million, hopes to do the exact opposite by negotiating a deal with Wu-Tang in which fans and investors can buy NFTs that will give them part of the ownership of the album. . It’s like the original NFT, Johnson says in the video, as he walks to the vault where hip-hop’s holy grail awaits. It is the original fight against intermediaries in search of rent. And crypto is the same philosophy. The Wu-Tang Clan was far-sighted in understanding this conflict.

