5 things to do in Houston this weekend, December 31 – January 2





We managed to reach the end of the year. For Houstonians, it’s no delay that the New Year falls on a Saturday, which makes Sunday the perfect day off for when the hangover begins. enjoy the sounds of rock music at Localmania 2 at White Oak Music Hall or watch the Harry Potter parody, Potted Potter at the Hobby Center. Below, check out five things to do in Houston this weekend. Rockin ‘New Years Noon Let the children come and enjoy the New Year at the Children’s Museum. The family event kicks off the New Year at noon and includes a festive parade and ball drop. Houston Children’s Museum,1500 Binz Street. Friday, December 31 at 12 p.m. Tickets start at $ 12. For more information, visit the website. Bollywood and Bhangra dance class Kick off your New Years Resolutions to get in shape this weekend at Bollywood and Bhangra Dance Class at Levy Park. High intensity training will get your body moving and you will surely be sweating. Lévy Park,3801 east side. Saturday January 1 at 10:00 a.m. No coverage. For more information, visit the website. Localmania 2 at White Oak Music Hall Texas is full of amazing artists from all over, and the White Oak Music Hall will host a group of local bands this weekend. Rightly titled Localmania, the festival will feature artists such as BILE, Apothica and Mirror Lake. White Oak Music Room,2915 Main Street North. Saturday January 11 at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $ 20.00. For more information, visit the White Oak website. Houston Arboretum Christmas Bird Count The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center will host its 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count. The community project puts bird watchers on a five mile trail where anyone can sightsee. Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway Drive. Sunday January 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is free upon registration. For more information, visit the website. Potter in pot If you’re a Harry Potter fan, the Potted Potter at the Hobby Center is the place to be this weekend. A parody of JK Rowling’s prized stories, the piece is 70 minutes of hilarious laughter. Recreation center,800 Bagby Street. Sunday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $ 59.99. For more information, visit the website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstoniamag.com/news-and-city-life/2021/12/houston-this-weekend-december-31-january-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos