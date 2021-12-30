Bollywood Roundup: Sanjay Mishra, Parineeti Chopra, Lara Dutta, and more …

Sanjay Mishra excited about his two digital film releases on New Years Eve

Bombay– As two of his films – “Waah Zindagi and“ Turtle ”- hit OTT on Friday, actor Sanjay Mishra said it couldn’t have been more exciting than this to end the year.

Both films are released on ZEE5.

“Waah Zindagi” is a slice of life about a wayward boy who is about to redeem his past. As well as being an original and unconventional love story, the film is the journey of a destitute farmer’s son who struggles to become an entrepreneur and earn his childhood sweetheart.

‘Turtle’ is based on the true story of Ramkaran Choudhary (Bagod) from Dehlod village, Rajasthan. The film received critical acclaim at various film festivals and also received the Best Rajasthan Film Award at the 66th National Film Awards.

Sanjay plays a central role in both films.

Commenting on the release, the actor said, “I’m delighted that two of my specials ‘Turtle’ and ‘Waah Zindagi’ are premiering on ZEE5. The whole team has worked hard and they don’t. Couldn’t have come out at a better time than New Years Eve for viewers. Hope people will take something away after seeing these movies and love the way we presented them.

Parineeti: 2021 reinforced my conviction to choose subjects that have a head start

Bombay– Actress Parineeti Chopra thanks 2021 for reinforcing her belief in choosing topics ahead of her time as she showcased her acting prowess through films like “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, “The Girl on the Train “and” Saina “.

She said: “It has been a year filled with gratitude for me. 2021 was the year I was waiting for, having taken the biggest step of my career in the form of “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, “The Girl on the Train” and “Saina” and luckily each of them has bearing fruit. “

Parineeti added: “2021 made me realize that the public expects me to break the mess and I couldn’t agree with them more; I’m more grateful to them for flooding me with all the love for my performances.

“It has been a year that has strengthened my belief in choosing topics that are remarkably ahead of the curve and that present me in the most unique way on screen.

Parineeti feels blessed that the creators, producers and her fans haven’t abandoned her and pushed her to do her best.

Parineeti will then be seen in films like “Uunchai” with Amitabh Bachchan and “Animal” with Ranbir Kapoor.

Lara Dutta loved the opportunity to work with Naseeruddin Shah

Bombay– Actress Lara Dutta is excited to share the screen with veteran star Naseeruddin Shah in the “Kaun Banegi Shikharwati” series. She says the actor had been on her wishlist for the longest time.

“’Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ is an extremely special spectacle. With all of the types of content now available on OTT platforms, you very rarely see content that can be watched and enjoyed by the whole family, ”said Lara.

She added: “I think in these times there is content that is aimed at different audiences – some are edgy, some suspenseful and some dark. But I think it is. important to all of us who grew up sitting in our homes and watching TV together so we can watch something with our kids and parents and in a way we’re all kind of dysfunctional families in one way or the other .

“Kaun Banegi Shikharwati” is a dramatic comedy based on the life of a royal king played by Naseeruddin and his dysfunctional family.

Speaking of working with the veteran star, Lara said, “I love the characters and I love the opportunity to be able to work with Naseeruddin Shah. Someone who has been on my wishlist for the longest time.

She added, “It was the first time we got together and we had a blast. We were filming in Mandawa in a bubble and we spent almost 2 months together which brought us all closer and was a very special experience.

Soni Singh: Really excited to be in Goa and performing for an event with Honey Singh as a guest

Bombay– “Bigg Boss 8” contestant Soni Singh is thrilled to be on stage with rapper Honey Singh in Goa to welcome the New Years at an event.

The ‘Hero: Gayab Mode On’ actress said, “I’m so excited to be in Goa and performing for an event that Honey Singh is a guest of. I’m delighted to be on the same stage as the talented star hosting 2022 I can’t wait I think Almighty really has the best plans for me for the new year.

The actor, popular for playing greyed-out roles on screen with ‘Naamkarann’, ‘Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara’, ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann’ among many other shows, believes this times she will need to be more responsible.

“I’ve been playing for a long time now. But it will be the first time in a new normal. But since I cannot back down in my work, I am extremely careful and responsible. I am very protective of my health.

Vaani Kapoor: Being part of ‘Shamshera’ was nothing short of a dream team

Bombay– Actress Vaani Kapoor is happy with how 2021 has unfolded for her and is now looking forward to the New Year as her next film “Shamshera” is set to hit screens.

She says being a part of the upcoming film wasn’t a dream team move.

Speaking about 2021, Vaani said: “It has been a wonderful year for me as an artist. “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” gave me the love and appreciation from the audience that just captured my heart. And what a great summit to end 2021. “

“I am really looking forward to continuing my journey into this world of cinema that I now call home. “

Vaani will be next seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in YRF’s “Shamshera” due for release on March 18, 2022.

She said: “With the release of ‘Shamshera’ I am very excited to present another side of my acting to the public. Being part of ‘Shamshera’ was not a dream team either. Working with it. a director like Karan Malhotra was so awesome as an actor, I learned so much from him.

Vaani also praised his co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

“Ranbir Kapoor my co-star, it was just wonderful to work with an actor of his caliber. Working with YRF after a few films makes it even more special.

Vaani added, “I can’t wait for people to watch ‘Shamshera’ and hope they appreciate the work we have done as a team. (IANS)