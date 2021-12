Aragon actor Pedro Rebollo has passed away

Pedro Rebollo, actor, director (of Escuela de Negros de Sascha Montenegro, for example) and theater critic for years at Diario 16 has died. Rebollo, who was trained at the Municipal Theater School, I have worked in many Aragonese companies (Alba Theater, Ribera Theater, Tranva Theater, Imaginary Theater, Temple Theater, for years it was linked to Viridiana). A work that he has combined with countless works in the world of cinema and television. Some will remember him in Francesc Betriu’s Requiem for a Spanish Peasant. Or in TV series such as The Time Between Seams, Hospital Central, Ada, El Comisario, Los Serrano, Aguila Roja, Doctor Mateo, El Internado, Diarios del Fear, Paco’s Men, Countdown, RIS, Arrayn, One of his last short films was Solo by Lorenzo Montull. In his work on stage, Severa vigilance from the Théâtre de l’Aube stands out, at the Théâtre du Marché, or in The night just before the woods, a monologue by the author Bernard-Marie Kolts, interpreted by him, which was premiered at the Teatro del Alba Mercado in 2007, directed by Luis Merchn. He gave a superb monologue – he puts himself in the shoes of a Moroccan in a foreign country who finally decides not to be silent – in a theatrical performance which marked his life and which suited his way of acting as a glove: sensitive, intimate, maybe a little tormented, full of commitment, dedication and resources. His career contemplates other moments. He has participated in productions such as La vida es sueo at Centro Dramtico de Aragn directed by Mariano Ans and Luces de bohemia del Temple also directed by Carlos Martn. And in Arbol he presented neat montages: The Poet and Platero, The Old Man and the Sea and more recently ‘Can de Saramago’, with which the theater celebrated its 40th anniversary. With Javier Aranda, actor and puppeteer, he founded the Centro Dramtico del Desierto. In 2015, he designed the poetic show Huecos de poemas which particularly moved him. In 2011, the Clamo bookstore sponsored a micro-theater performance of three of his works: Zaragoza and the VI Reich, Introduction to the Zohar and The True Story of Thomas Bernhard. He said then that I was not looking for success, but to make a living from my work as an actor. As his friend the actor Jorge Asn recalled, he kept a criticism of Eduardo Haro Tecglen like gold in cloth where he said he was “the best actor of his generation”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldo.es/noticias/ocio-y-cultura/2021/12/30/mueres-actor-aragones-pedro-rebollo-1543601.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos