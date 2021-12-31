American Girl presents the first Asian-American doll of the year

American Girl unveiled the company’s Girl of the Year 2022 doll on Thursday, and many Asian American moms are thrilled.

“We know that representation matters and we are proud to welcome corrine tan to our lineup of important characters who reflect what it means to be an American Girl today, ”said Jamie Cygielman, CEO of American Girl, in a written statement provided exclusively to TODAY Parents. “Corrine’s outdoor adventures contain important messages about kindness. , tolerance and love show children that they are never too young to contribute to a larger conversation and advocate for positive change. “

Corinne Tan lives in Aspen, Colorado, with her sister, Gwynn, the first 14 ” tall “little sister” doll. Corinne loves to ski with her father and wants to train her dog to become a rescue canine. Her story, written by “The Great Wall of Lucy Lu” author Wendy Shang, explores changing family dynamics. Corinne deals with her mother’s remarriage following her parents’ divorce, explores her Chinese heritage and is exposed to the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes.

In 2020, the country experienced a increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the anti-China rhetoric regurgitated by elected officials. In the newly corrected data released by the FBI in October 2021, anti-asian hate crimes increased by 73% in 2020. Between March 19, 2020 and June 2021, Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition that collected data on racially motivated attacks linked to the pandemic, received 9,081 incident reports.

“An iconic American girl is more than blonde hair and blue eyes,” Ria Pretekin, 40, a Filipino-American mother of two living in Illinois, told TODAY Parents. “An Asian American girl is also American, and in the wake of anti-Asian hatred, that would help dispel otherness. I would like Asian American children to feel pride in their identity.”

Pretekin says that as a daughter of immigrants, she was not exposed to the American Girl brand when she was little and was never seen depicted in any of the dolls.

“It would have meant so much to me to have a doll that looked like me. It would have helped shape my idea of ​​beauty to know that brown skin and black hair were so beautiful,” adds Pretekin. “Growing up in the ’80s and’ 90s the whiteness was and still is very centered and it didn’t allow me to see Asian Americans in toys, shows, movies, or books.”

Larisa Courtien, 32, an Asian-American mother of two living in New York City, says she also didn’t feel connected to American Girl dolls as a child.

“I remember the cool girls in school always had them. I loved reading their stories, but never felt like I could relate to them,” Courtien said TODAY. “By not having dolls or toys that looked like me growing up, I basically grew up not thinking that American history was my story. I didn’t realize I could be the ‘main character’ until to my adult life. I always felt like the character side or the best friend. “

Now Courtien says she’s hoping Corinne is just one of many AAPI dolls that kids, like hers, can relate to with something that she believes is a step in the right direction.

“It fills me with hope. And I hope they don’t stop with just one. Having an Asian American doll is not a trap, there are so many amazing AAPI women who have made the dream their own. American, who have rich and diverse stories of how they and their families came to America and how they continue to love their culture, ”she adds.“ See the AAPI girls portrayed by the franchise means so much to me that I hope I can share this with my daughter and that she can see our family and her unique face in such a beloved brand. “

Pretekin says she too is excited to share the franchise with her daughter and is hoping Corinne will give Pretekins her own daughter something she never had as a child, an American Girl doll that looks like her.

My daughter adores American Girl and we are so happy that there is now a racial diversity among the dolls to choose from. We currently have the Nanea doll, who is Hawaiian and the closest representation to being an Asian Pacific Islander, she explains. We would like to see more Asian-American representations among the American Girl brand. As a mom, it’s important for me to celebrate the Asian American identity and allow my daughter to embrace who she is.

The Girl of the Year doll, Corrine Tan, is now available for pre-order at American Girls Site. To further support Corinnes’ important message, American Girl is teaming up withAAPI Youth Rising a college youth organization that recently launched a pledge asking schools to dedicate at least one day of the school year to Asian history and culture.