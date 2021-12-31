EAT THIS WEEK: Flatstick Pubs Loaded French Fries





This week, EAT is Flatstick Pubs Loaded French Fries.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Trying to decide each week where and what to eat around the pool can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature, indulge yourself in dishes that will surely satisfy those cravings and leave you wondering where to go next. Depending on when you’re reading this, it might happen right before you make that New Year’s resolution (and probably a mid-January break) to eat healthy and get more exercise. If so, you have plenty of time to indulge in that dish of the week. Even if it’s after New Years, do a few more burpies and you’ll be fine. If the Avengers and the Justice League came together to make a dish, maybe this would be it. I’m referring to the best of both worlds in this case: fries and nachos. You get all the best parts of everyone, but in a unique way as a superhero. While you can build these fries any way you want, if you want to do it all, you can’t do it with one foot on the sidelines. Everyone in the pool is the only way to go. By everyone, I’m referring to fries, homemade queso cheese sauce, chili, black beans, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Yes, all of that. Do not be shy. We have to start with the fries. They are not fried, but rather lightly dressed in oil and salt, then baked in the oven. Arranged on a large pizza rack, the oven acts like a large air fryer and the result is a very crispy, not as greasy fry that holds up well when all the ingredients are stacked. I have to call the queso specifically. Can someone just make a keg and faucet out of it and put it in my kitchen? It would instantly improve my street entertaining credit at home. When you get the whole profile in one bite (yes, it’s a big bite, but live for once) the flavors are like Mariana Trench and Jeff Bezos (deep and rich). Quite simply, it’s a New Year’s party in the mouth. Coincidence? We do not care? Just eat. The Flatstick Pub is located at 4101 # 101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in southern Lake Tahoe. For the menu and additional information, visit them online at tipsyputt.com or call them at 530-443-4376.

